5 bathroom shelving ideas

Bathroom shelving for the shower is often clumsy, and it's super annoying when bottles of shampoo keep falling over and you have to keep picking them up. What's even worse is that it can also be very slippery in the shower, and being clumsy in the shower could lead to unnecessary accidents and a lot of pain.

This efficient and adjustable corner shelving for the bathroom could save us a lot of trouble. It can easily be mounted to the wall sturdily in any corner of the bathroom. It fits well in the shower room or the bathtub area.

Shampoo bottles can easily be stuck into place on this shelf, preventing them from falling over. The shelving also comes with test-tube like bottles that can be filled in with soaps or bath oils, giving it the sophistication of a five star hotel bathroom.

Both efficiency and style come together in this corner bathroom shelving is available from Nicol-Moebel.