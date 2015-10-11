Children room decoration ideas

A child's room is where all come to play: a happy child in a happy room. A fun and pleasantly decorated children's room will bring shapes and colours to life. There are many possibilities for furnishing and decorating a child's room; sometimes both aspects have been integrated into one which in turn goes a long way in a kid's room. Here are a few merry and original ideas for a kid's room.
This clever idea for a bed shows that this kind of furniture can come to life in more that one shape or form. Most children build forts or tents out of bedsheets and cushions, but this time the designers opted for an idea that encompasses a fun hideaway and sleepy time simultaneously. The vibrant green of this bed is perfect for this type of bedroom since it brightens the whole space and will surely make it easy for a child to want to go to sleep since most of the time that is not an easy task.
Here is jolly bookshelf that is a great addition to this children's room. This bright blue little friend holds a mouthful of books: it could also be a storage space for toys, crayons or artwork. The color tone of this bookshelf is well assorted to the wallpaper behind it, as it seems to pop out of the wall. This lively bookshelf also stands as a great decorative item in this room.
Here is a inventive idea to add to a child's room. These jovial stuffed felt animal heads can be hung on the wall in both boys or girls rooms. They bring a playful three dimensional effect to the room which they are in. Also, their respective color will be easy to match to the rest of the furniture and decoration in the room of a child.
Another festive idea is to use the image of an animal or more on a carpet. This carpet idea proves that a kid can find a friend almost anywhere in their room. The image present in this carpet is that of an amiable panda that can suit big and smaller children as well as being an enjoyable decorative item in a child's room.
This adorable figure serves three functions at once: it is a nightlight, a decorative item and a clock, all at once. This doggy nightlight will delightfully decorate any kid's room it is in during the daytime when it is not lit. Also, the integrated clock is a nice addition to this dog figure as well as helping the little ones who prefer a light on at night.
Here is a pleasant kid's hideout option created by Moozle. This congenial idea serves wonderfully the need for a special hideout of children. It can easily be placed in a child's bedroom as well as in the living room as shown in this picture so that the entire family is together going about their time. Not only is this tipi a fantastic decorative item, but it is also a necessary one for a special and magical children's hideout.