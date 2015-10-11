Children room decoration ideas

This clever idea for a bed shows that this kind of furniture can come to life in more that one shape or form. Most children build forts or tents out of bedsheets and cushions, but this time the designers opted for an idea that encompasses a fun hideaway and sleepy time simultaneously. The vibrant green of this bed is perfect for this type of bedroom since it brightens the whole space and will surely make it easy for a child to want to go to sleep since most of the time that is not an easy task.