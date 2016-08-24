9 Ideas to Expand a Little House

When your family grows, you start looking for that spacious corner where all of you can unite to be always together. The need here can be explained in one sentence, but when it comes to constructing one such space, it takes a lot more than that. To help you make a quick and easy escape, here we have some great tips and tricks.
The outdoor fireplace here is combined with a kitchen and some sitting space. You can enjoy the barbecue by sitting out with your family and friends. With the settlement in an open space, the green charm rules the place, giving you an ultimate experience.
If you are lucky enough to have a house facing a lake, this nice and subtle extension can do the job for you. All you need to do is place some chairs of your choice in the outdoors along with a center table and enjoy the thrilling view of nature. Wooden textures work the best for decorating such outdoor spaces. To add some natural drama, you can even put a décor of the original plants.
Fenced with iron lies this outdoor sitting area, giving a perfect example of a house extension. There are three country style sofa sets with one center table. The comfortable cushions on the chairs will let you relax in bliss. Covered in shed, the place is completely protected with sun and rain.
The house itself is painted in the beautiful shades of blue and to complement it, stands the white outdoor setting. This outdoor sitting lounge is the perfect example of a contemporary architecture. The setting can be expanded as per the individual’s requirement and even the decors can be altered without much hassle. You can enjoy your morning cup of coffee or the evening snacks in this area for sure.
Utilize the open area of your room to convert it into a peaceful sitting space. Constructed out of woods, this wooden deck has enough area for the whole family. Bring on two-three vintage or contemporary styled sofas, depending on your taste and sip your evening tea out there. Surrounded by all greens, this place also has a shed above it to make your sitting comfortable. The designers have ensured the prefect elegance in creating this outer space.
If you don’t want to make any permanent settings outdoor, putting up bean bags will be great. Balcony, porch, or terrace, you can utilize any of this area to suffice this purpose. The entire area is covered with beautiful flower vase and some cushions. You can plant your favorite flowers and match the flower pots for a unique visual appeal.
A timeless example of home extension, this small sitting area lies outside the home with velvet ambiance. Appearing in complete harmony, this outdoor house setting represents the harmonious combination of life and nature. Even the shed is created with beautiful shrubs. The vintage style sitting arrangement can be utilized for Sunday brunch as well as daily dinner.
Just a ladder and you can make use of the extra height of your home. Add a wooden plank as the floor and utilize it the way you want. This new place can be used as a study or bedroom depending on what you want it to be.
If you want a storage area, nothing can be better than this. The storage room can be created out of high strength plastic and iron, making it suitable for the outdoor area.
