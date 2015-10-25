Urbanization and the ever increasing cost of living is forcing some of us into smaller and smaller living spaces. Thankfully, this problem of having a lack of space has led to some creative solutions in the architecture and design world. Today we will look at one of those brilliant solutions for saving space.
Essentially, the living cube as it is called, is a space efficient solution which creates compact storage solutions and a sleeping area. The living cube structure combines the most important pieces of furniture into one freestanding cube. Let's have a closer look at this brilliant invention shall we?
The mini cube is designed to fit smaller spaces. It is 8'long x 5.25' deep x 6.5' high or 4 m to 2.6 m long x 2 m high. The sleeping platform on top accommodates a single size mattress. Since it is smaller, it doesn't have as much storage space as the urban cube. However, since it is flexible and adaptable, clients can choose to configure the cube with large and small elements as they like. For example, you can choose to have a wardrobe and a TV cabinet with less shelves, or just a TV cabinet with lots of smaller compartments.
Both models—urban and mini, come with a solid steel ladder, a sleeping platform, and a bi-fold door.
The living wall is composed of a TV cabinet which can hold a 42 inch flat screen TV, shelving, and a fold-down desk which could even become a mini bar if you like. Overall, the living wall has less storage space, no sleeping platform, and no storage room either.
Browse through minimalist shelves here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
The living cube is a multi-functional compact furniture set in a single unit. The 'home in a box' solution comes complete with a TV cabinet, multiple compartmentalized shelves, wardrobe, storage room, and a bed. Basically, it has most of the furniture you need put together in one compact functional unit.
Living Cube Furniture is the brainchild of Till Koenneker, a designer from Switzerland, who has now become famous because of a personal problem he was trying to solve. Till was faced with a problem many people face today—a lack of space in a small apartment. So he decided to build a minimalist cube with plenty of storage space and also a space for a guest bed on top. With this design, he was able to maximize the space in his studio apartment, and create more space for storage which his apartment lacked.
The living cube comes in two standard sizes—urban cube and mini cube. Pictured here is the urban cube, which is larger than the mini cube. The urban cube is 13' to 8' long x 6.5' high or 4 m to 2.6 m long x 2 m high. It includes a platform at the top which can accommodate a queen size mattress, and an extra room for storage.
Clients can also choose to have a custom made living cube designed to fit their living space and specific needs. Till Koenneker believes that useful furniture must be adaptable to the needs of the user.
One of the most amazing things about this living cube is that it actually creates a whole new room. As you can see there's even a door to the room, which is great for storing things that you want to keep out of sight. The room could be used as a storage room to stash away stuff that you use once in a while, or it could even be a walk-in closet if you have many clothes and shoes.
The lack of a proper storage space often leads to a cluttered and messy apartment, which then becomes even smaller than it already was.This brilliant solution can save us from a lot of stress, and also save us time and money.
The living cube is a modular multi-purpose compact furniture set which consists of various elements that you can mix and match to create a configuration that best suits your unique lifestyle and requirements. The picture here shows all the different elements, and different models which are available.
An easily accessible wardrobe is convenient and practical, making it easy to just grab your stuff as you walk out the door. The living cube is not only functional, but looks good as well.
The living cubes are made of three-layer spruce, and then stained black and finished with bio-oil. The Clamex-P connectors that hold the cube together can easily be bought anywhere, making it convenient and practical to build and rebuild again and again even if you lose the small connecting parts.
Essentially, the living cube quenches people's need for a modern, minimalist lifestyle, and this can be seen in both its design and function. The best part about living cubes is that you can easily take it apart and put it together in a different way to meet your needs and requirements as they change. It also makes moving house so much easier. The picture here shows all the different parts the living cube consists of.
We hope you've been inspired by this wonderful creation. For more ideas on saving space, have a look at 8 inventive ideas for super small spaces.