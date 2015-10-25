Urbanization and the ever increasing cost of living is forcing some of us into smaller and smaller living spaces. Thankfully, this problem of having a lack of space has led to some creative solutions in the architecture and design world. Today we will look at one of those brilliant solutions for saving space.

Essentially, the living cube as it is called, is a space efficient solution which creates compact storage solutions and a sleeping area. The living cube structure combines the most important pieces of furniture into one freestanding cube. Let's have a closer look at this brilliant invention shall we?