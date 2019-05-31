5 Compact Wardrobe ideas

Often the attic of a house turns into a dump or is the tiny room of a bachelor pad. This compact attic cupboard turns the walls of the attic into a neat storage area. For those struggling with space this is the closest they can come to having a walk in cupboard.While this wooden wardrobe may not be a traditional square one, it utilizes space beautifully, with multiple shelves, drawers and hanging areas for everything from clothes to shoes. Painting it white makes the wardrobe and the room look more spacious.

Check out these compact bedroom ideas to know how to make the best of limited space.