While cities are getting bigger, homes are getting smaller. A spacious big bedroom is out of reach for most people. But lack of space doesn't mean one can't have a beautiful bedroom. Modern times call for modern ideas, so here are 5 compact bedroom ideas for the matchbox houses of today. These creative bedroom ideas for shrinking spaces are simple, beautiful and economical.
White makes a room look larger. Thus, having a predominantly white themed bedroom will create a sense of space even if there isn't any. This basic white bedroom uses the colour everywhere from ceilings, walls and doors to the wardrobe, nightstand, table and bed. To prevent the room from looking like a sanitized white lab, dashes of colour have been incorporated here and there, like the blue bedspread and pillows or the wooden finish table and nightstand top. A silver bird cage in a corner is the only indulgent piece in this compact bedroom. This small white wardrobe-bedroom is another innovative and compact use of white.
This bedroom is ideal for those who have a compact cubicle like bedroom. The low queen size wooden bed takes up most of the space in the bedroom. The nightstands on two sides, the four shelves above the bed and the ceiling are all made of the same kind of paneled light wood. A dark wooden laminate finish sliding cupboard and light wooden shelves on one side provide ample storage area. The old fashioned white lamps on the nightstands and white LED lights on the ceiling add a cool touch to this otherwise simple bedroom. It is perfect for a guy who doesn't need a big dressing area.
This tiny bedroom uses light, white and wood perfectly to create a beautiful compact bedroom. The ceilings, walls, bed and dresser are all white. Even the rectangular mirror in one corner has a neat white border. The wardrobe and floor on the other hand have a dark wooden finish. The wooden wardrobe with metal panels has a japanese sliding door feel to it. While the small circular mirror on top of the dresser adds a feminine touch to the room. However it's the LED lights sprinkled across the room that reflect of the white walls and make it look spacious and bright.
This unique bedroom designed by STUDIO MATTEO FIENI is minimal and modern. Again white has been used here to make the room look larger. But additionally the window behind the bed has been covered with a transparent screen to naturally provide soft lighting to the room. The four poster hanging bed is of course the most interesting thing about this bedroom. But space has also been utilized well by adding a white cupboard underneath the hanging bed and shelves on one side of it. Two of the hanging bed posts help to evenly space the shelves into neat square boxes.
Mirrors too create the illusion of space and the big mirror wardrobe in this bedroom does exactly that. An entire wall of this bedroom is a sliding wardrobe covered with a single huge mirror. Grey, white and black are the predominant colours of this bedroom used in the bed, bedding, nightstand and dressing table. The undulating styrofoam wall behind the bed is covered in grey cloth and even the carpet is a light shade of grey. The ceiling and curtains have been kept all white to provide balance. This monochrome bedroom is ideal for those who appreciate understated beauty.
Check out these funky futons for more compact bedding ideas.