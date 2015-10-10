5 Compact bedroom ideas

Mirrors too create the illusion of space and the big mirror wardrobe in this bedroom does exactly that. An entire wall of this bedroom is a sliding wardrobe covered with a single huge mirror. Grey, white and black are the predominant colours of this bedroom used in the bed, bedding, nightstand and dressing table. The undulating styrofoam wall behind the bed is covered in grey cloth and even the carpet is a light shade of grey. The ceiling and curtains have been kept all white to provide balance. This monochrome bedroom is ideal for those who appreciate understated beauty.

