5 Funky Futons

A funky futon can spice up any room. A futon is foldable bedding that can double as both a sofa/chair as well as a bed. In the tiny matchbox houses of today with no space for guests, a futon can fix a lot of problems. It can be a comfortable chair during the day and bed by night, for a young kid who's just started out in a studio apartment. Or be the perfect lounge sofa as well as crash-bed for a party guest of a couple who live in a tiny apartment. Here are 5 different kinds of funky futons for 5 kinds of homes.
This orange futon is perfect for one corner of a tiny living room of a bachelor or couple. This funky futon has a wooden base that has been painted black and orange bedding and throw pillows that make it look very vibrant. It can double up as a comfy sofa while entertaining people at home, as well as turn into a decent bed for someone who wants to rest post a party.
This dark olive green futon has been designed by ALLNATURA to look like a funky armchair. It is the perfect thing to relax in with a cup of tea in hand on a rainy day. This futon with it's basic white wooden frame and dark olive green bedding is ideal for the home of a young couple or individual, who can lounge in it and read or watch a movie, as well as straighten it out into a bed to accommodate an occasional guest.
This spunky yellow futon is solid and eye catching. Made purely of foam and covered in a bright yellow cloth, this futon is easy to clean, maintain and unfold. Place this futon in the living room/work studio of a working person or couple and it will light up the whole room. Friends and clients alike will be enamored by this funky futon. If you like this sunny futon, you may also like this yellow cotton pouf.
This futon takes funky to a new level. Made of jet-black leather, it has a very modern and masculine look to it and will be a great addition to the bachelor pad of any single guy. The black and white throw pillows soften the look of the futon. But it's the cream and black wooden base and the mirror headboard with a black wooden border and lights that make this futon truly funky.
This simple, clean white futon has an understated beauty about it and is ideal for a girl’s first apartment. Placed on a low wooden board with green cloth carpeting on it, it has a minimal Japanese feel to it. The white fluffy futon is extremely comfortable to sleep on, but can equally easily be folded back. The soft round pillows add a feminine touch to this funky futon and the wooden dresser on the side can also double up as a coffee table.
