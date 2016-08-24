18 seating areas to enjoy watching TV

When you place your TV, it should be on the right viewing angle, a pleasant location, and at some place where you can enjoy your favorite shows in peace. Such placement requires special attention and intelligent architecture. Here, we are going to introduce you to some extremely inspirational ways to place your TV.
A place where you can sit and enjoy with all your family. Certainly, this is the most fabulous setting you will ever come across.
Placed at a great viewing angle, this location for your TV lets you keep a watch on the shows from a wide area of the house. There goes the couch, fireplace, and table lamp on one end of the room, where you can relax too.
Practicality remained the main focus while constructing this room. The TV can face multiple rooms as per your wish.
The ideal showcase of intelligent interior, the designers have placed this TV intelligently enough to achieve the attention of viewers. Sit straight rather than looking up and down.
Keeping the marvelous interior of the room in mind, the designer thought of placing the TV in a subtle way. The cords here are intelligently hidden and everything looks just perfect with drawers in the closet.
This certainly looks like a cozy and comfortable, modern living room. The subtle combination of white, grey, red, and black, gives you a visual treat.
For the ultimate lazy-viewing experience, this is what you need to do. The designers cleverly gave it a country look by placing it on the floor beside the rugged carpet.
A sophisticated representation of practical architecture. The TV here is connected to the living room, dining areas as well as the bedroom.
Indoor and outdoor living is made easier with a television connecting both the locations. The cozy incliner with a lamp on the head makes it easy to skim through the notes while watching a show of your choice.
For a colorful bedroom like this, you don’t need anything more than a simple TV on the front wall.
A room made just for your free day. There lies a huge home theater with a contemporary sofa to relax on. The wooden textures of the front wall match well to the white palette of the roof and other walls.
How about a television fitted inside your wardrobe? It consumes less than the required space to fit even a huge TV. You neither have to worry about hiding the cables nor have to think of an extra space.
Installing a television in a way to keep it hidden is quite difficult, but the designers of this house made it possible with ease. Concealed within the cabinet using sliding doors are ideal for any house.
Utilizing the vertical space, the TV is placed on a vertical closet. The gray and white combination acts wonderfully over here.
A classic choice of country style, the TV stand lies above the fire place keeping you comfortable in all the seasons.
Keep it all in one place including all your gadgets like laptop, TV, and music system. Multiple racks are available to simplify the other storage.
A harmonious combination of modern and classic living room with the most accurate TV position. A great inspiration for modern houses.
A well-arranged display of TV and other associated elements. The hidden lights around the TV and on the ceiling grab all the attention.
