18 seating areas to enjoy watching TV

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Kettnaker, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Living roomTV stands & cabinets
When you place your TV, it should be on the right viewing angle, a pleasant location, and at some place where you can enjoy your favorite shows in peace. Such placement requires special attention and intelligent architecture. Here, we are going to introduce you to some extremely inspirational ways to place your TV.

A wide Space

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A place where you can sit and enjoy with all your family. Certainly, this is the most fabulous setting you will ever come across.

Cozy Watch

Une maison de ville classique transformée par l'apport de lumière et une décoration personnalisée. , HappyNest HappyNest
HappyNest

HappyNest
HappyNest
HappyNest

Placed at a great viewing angle, this location for your TV lets you keep a watch on the shows from a wide area of the house. There goes the couch, fireplace, and table lamp on one end of the room, where you can relax too.

​Installed with Hinge

Hotel Teatro, Atelier Nini Andrade Silva Atelier Nini Andrade Silva Rooms
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva

Atelier Nini Andrade Silva
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva
Atelier Nini Andrade Silva

Practicality remained the main focus while constructing this room. The TV can face multiple rooms as per your wish.

​High Flight

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ideal showcase of intelligent interior, the designers have placed this TV intelligently enough to achieve the attention of viewers. Sit straight rather than looking up and down.

​Subtle Placement

tv ünitesi tasarımı,tv sehpası,tv dolapları, cihat özdemir cihat özdemir
cihat özdemir

cihat özdemir
cihat özdemir
cihat özdemir

Keeping the marvelous interior of the room in mind, the designer thought of placing the TV in a subtle way. The cords here are intelligently hidden and everything looks just perfect with drawers in the closet.

​Cozy Utilities

TV-Möbel - Hängeboard, schrankwerk.de schrankwerk.de Living roomCupboards & sideboards Engineered Wood White
schrankwerk.de

schrankwerk.de
schrankwerk.de
schrankwerk.de

This certainly looks like a cozy and comfortable, modern living room. The subtle combination of white, grey, red, and black, gives you a visual treat.


Rugged

Rifugio urbano, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

For the ultimate lazy-viewing experience, this is what you need to do. The designers cleverly gave it a country look by placing it on the floor beside the rugged carpet.

​Enlightened

Tv unit wall Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

Tv unit wall

Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors
Shape Interiors

A sophisticated representation of practical architecture. The TV here is connected to the living room, dining areas as well as the bedroom.

​Outdoor Style

Residência em Garopaba, Viki Kirsten Viki Kirsten
Viki Kirsten

Viki Kirsten
Viki Kirsten
Viki Kirsten

Indoor and outdoor living is made easier with a television connecting both the locations. The cozy incliner with a lamp on the head makes it easy to skim through the notes while watching a show of your choice.

​Bright Settings

Квартира для молодой пары., Студия дизайна Elena-art Студия дизайна Elena-art Modern style bedroom
Студия дизайна Elena-art

Студия дизайна Elena-art
Студия дизайна Elena-art
Студия дизайна Elena-art

For a colorful bedroom like this, you don’t need anything more than a simple TV on the front wall.

​Unrestricted Charm

SA, NZA NZA Living roomTV stands & cabinets
NZA

NZA
NZA
NZA

A room made just for your free day. There lies a huge home theater with a contemporary sofa to relax on. The wooden textures of the front wall match well to the white palette of the roof and other walls.

​Cool Craft

Umbau und Einrichtung Wohnung Klosterneuburg, INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky
INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky

INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky
INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky
INARCH Sabine Schimanofsky

How about a television fitted inside your wardrobe? It consumes less than the required space to fit even a huge TV. You neither have to worry about hiding the cables nor have to think of an extra space.

Hide it in

Kettnaker, Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen
Zimmermanns Kreatives Wohnen

Installing a television in a way to keep it hidden is quite difficult, but the designers of this house made it possible with ease. Concealed within the cabinet using sliding doors are ideal for any house.

Vertical Arrangement

3D ontwerp en visualisatie, House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors

House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors
House of JAB by Verstappen Interiors

Utilizing the vertical space, the TV is placed on a vertical closet. The gray and white combination acts wonderfully over here.

​Stay Warm

CAMPAGNE CHIC MAISON DE FAMILLE, INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE Living roomTV stands & cabinets
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE

INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE
INSIDE-DECO-TENDANCE

A classic choice of country style, the TV stand lies above the fire place keeping you comfortable in all the seasons.

Store at one place

BUREAU, LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT Living roomAccessories & decoration
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT

LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT
LA CUISINE DANS LE BAIN SK CONCEPT

Keep it all in one place including all your gadgets like laptop, TV, and music system. Multiple racks are available to simplify the other storage.

​Modern yet Classic

Grant TV ünitesi, Trabcelona Design Trabcelona Design Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Trabcelona Design

Trabcelona Design
Trabcelona Design
Trabcelona Design

A harmonious combination of modern and classic living room with the most accurate TV position. A great inspiration for modern houses.

Color it Down

Living Room homify Living roomTV stands & cabinets Bamboo Brown TV unit,Living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

A well-arranged display of TV and other associated elements. The hidden lights around the TV and on the ceiling grab all the attention.

Which of these seating areas inspired you the most?


