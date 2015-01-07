Spectacular staircases

Spirals, colours, straight edges, wood lines and glass—there’s so much you can do with a staircase! Rather than just the necessary means to get from up to down or down to up, designer staircases can put on a real show of their own if you’re looking for a little extra aesthetic spark to add to your domestic spaces. A unique, well-designed and well-placed staircase adds so much to the continuity of your home and can make such a difference—and an impression! There’s never been so many wonderful options and variety of methods for linking floors—take a look at these amazing staircase successes and glean a few hot tips on how to not only link the various floors of your home, but make them an absolute spectacle as well.