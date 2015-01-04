In-home Theatres

Film buffs unite! With the affordability of modern audio-visual technology these days, the idea of having your very own in-home movie theatre set up is no longer merely the realm of Hollywood directors and the rich and famous. Today, more and more people are bringing the glamour of the silver screen right into the comfort of their own domestic spaces with fully decked out in-house cinemas and media rooms. What could be more inviting than a good sized screen, a lavish surround sound stereo setup, and all your favourite films at the ready—an ideal refuge from the rigours of the day to day, without having to travel anywhere or fork out for expensive movie tickets. Have a look at these awesome home cinema examples for how you can deck out your living spaces in true theatrical style.