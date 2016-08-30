A Tour to a Unique and Stunning Farmhouse from Wada

Curves and quirky angles dominate the airy terrace too, like the rest of this farmhouse. Brick walls, patterned flooring, and a wood and straw ceiling along with mellow lighting make this space come alive with raw earthiness and outdoorsy charm. The wave-like walls protect the terrace against unfavourable weather conditions, while the oddly constructed pillar stuns onlookers besides providing stability.

The architects have accomplished a mind-blowing project with this one-of-a-kind rustic yet ultramodern villa in Mumbai. And we are sure that you are extremely inspired too.