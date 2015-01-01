‘Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?’ Or should it be ‘which of you brings the best interior design of all?’ It’s a tough question to answer—there are so many mirrors out there with so many interior design possibilities! What we do know is that, well beyond the bathroom into bedrooms to kitchens, mirrors can be such fabulous additions to any domestic space—they generate verve, give ample light, and create flow and a sense of spaciousness. Who wouldn’t love a mirror? Depending on the style and nature of your existing décor or room, it might be wise to consider exactly what sort of mirror would work the best—big or small? Great or tall? Slender or wide? Feature or whole panels? So much to consider; so much to play with!

Get some starting tips from the following great examples and weave a little mirror magical throughout your home too.