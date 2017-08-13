A dream house in New Delhi for a beautiful family

The living area and dining place are separated perfectly, letting you view the outer space. The chandelier hanging beside the partition is just looks epic in there. Both the areas are connected to the outdoor views via a mirrored wall.

The procurers had maintained the concept of transparent glasses with utter creativity. That is why, the space gets flooded with sun light throughout the day.

Turn around and you will see the most happening dining area to catch up with family for breakfast and dinner. For a Sunday brunch, there can’t be a better place than this contemporary style of dining place. The black and white 8-seater dining table is the perfect match for the white ceilings. While you enjoy your breakfast, don’t miss the charm of the outer space.