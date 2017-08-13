A dream house in New Delhi for a beautiful family

With a practical approach and splendid architecture, this is truly a dream house. Today we are going to take you on the tour of a Delhi home. If you want to revamp your house interior in the modern style, this is going to be a perfect inspiration for designers as well as home owners. Take a closer look to this nicely built home.
Soaked in clear tranquility, the master bedroom is covered in ultimate charm. The light wooden floor complements the ceiling as well as the wall. The modern art hanging on the wall is just the perfect addition in the room that anyone can think of. The light fixtures on the ceiling and on the sides of the bed, engage in the perfect lightening.
The comfort of the house is extended with this cozy and comfortable space coming ahead of the lounge area. The beautiful chandeliers hang right on the entry of this living area and there is one above the center table too. The flower vase and the decorative pieces around this space attract most of the attention in there. You will find the lounge to be well connected to the outdoors with glass walls.
Enter the home and you will find the living spaces of the house creatively separated with glass walls. White shades of the ceiling matches nicely with the wooden textures of the house. Once inside the room, the house opens up into a huge living space.
There hang ingenious arts on the wall and beautiful lights to the ceiling. Ample space is provided for a great family time in there. The modern look of the room is completed with a wall-mounted television.
The living area and dining place are separated perfectly, letting you view the outer space. The chandelier hanging beside the partition is just looks epic in there. Both the areas are connected to the outdoor views via a mirrored wall.
The procurers had maintained the concept of transparent glasses with utter creativity. That is why, the space gets flooded with sun light throughout the day.
Turn around and you will see the most happening dining area to catch up with family for breakfast and dinner. For a Sunday brunch, there can’t be a better place than this contemporary style of dining place. The black and white 8-seater dining table is the perfect match for the white ceilings. While you enjoy your breakfast, don’t miss the charm of the outer space.
The imaginative color of the washroom slabs and light holders are the show stopper of this specific portion. Adding to the exclusiveness, there is the textured paint on the side wall. The entire area is grand enough to let you start your day in brightness.
Anyone who loves cooking will admire this tremendous cooking space. Beautifully decorated hues of blue, gray, and white envelope the space completely. The cupboards and cooking devices are completely hidden within the sleek and white closets. The layout brings ample space for free moments and the fixtures hanging to the ceiling enlightens the space in contemporary style.
Just like the other areas of the house, even this part of the house has to be designed with equal diligence. Awash in the hues of white the space offers tranquility. The ceiling is covered in warm hues and the lightening fixtures give the exact amount of light needed in front of a mirror.
