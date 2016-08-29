An Apartment in Andhra Pradesh

What took our breath away in this ultramodern bedroom are the quirky niches with magenta backgrounds and peppy patterns. Stacked neatly on either side of the bed, these angularly arranged niches add fun to the simple traditional niches just above the bed. Aesthetic niche lighting paired with concealed blue lighting on the false ceiling makes the bedroom a lively and dreamy place.

Loaded with unique and interesting designs, patterns and materials, this Indian apartment is a contemporary and stylish place to live the good life. Take another tour to get more ideas - A contemporary 3bhk house with traditional touches.