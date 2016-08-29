An Apartment in Andhra Pradesh

The coastal state of Andhra Pradesh in the south eastern part of India is a major tourist attraction with its hills, rivers, forests, caves and beaches. And Nellore is an important and culturally rich city here, where we came across Mr. M’s residential flat designed by the interior architects at Designer Galaxy. Designer touches for this apartment start from the very entrance and reach the bedrooms too. Unique pattern plays rule almost every corner of this contemporary home, along with interesting textures. You will get to admire the beauty of decorative separators, textured walls, smart storage units, quirky niches and much more. So let’s now begin our tour to discover the aesthetic surprises of this stylish abode.
The double doors of the entrance are rendered in solid wood with distinctive touches for aesthetic delight. One of them features a jazzy glass panel adorned with colourful circles, while the other is a white and wooden affair with artistic metal carving and detailing. So the moment you enter this home, you know you are in for some fun and design thrill.
Equipped with a regal and silvery white sectional and a classic coffee table, the living space exudes trendy sophistication. The plush rug underfoot is a beige, brown and white affair that offers additional comfort as you sink into the satiny sofa and soft, patterned cushions. The creamy walls are aptly contrasted by the decorative brown drapes, while the geometrically inspired false ceiling holds soothing and powerful recessed lights for a unique ambiance.
The feature wall housing the entertainment unit is a textured and gleaming affair in brownish red, and holds a glossy dark panel for the TV and sleek console cabinet. The splashes of white on the console table and the floating shelves on either side of the TV panel make for a stylish contrasting statement, while flowers and artefacts lend visual interest.
This geometrically inspired “boxy” shelving unit is on the opposite side of the entertainment unit we just saw. A dark wood and glass shelf runs down its middle and houses crockery for the dining area, while chic white cubbies hold decorative pieces for aesthetic value.
The dining area of the home is flanked by the shelving unit we saw before, and the customised white and wooden storage-friendly panel you see here. This shelf is evidently inspired by the shape of flowers and petals, and houses a sleek stack of drawers too for housing all items you don’t want to display. Clever lighting enhances the beauty of the entire design and also draws attention to the quaint showpieces.
This modular kitchen is spacious and modish with sleek and minimalistic cabinets in white and dark shades of brown. Chrome detailing and shiny appliances add to the pizzazz here, while the stone lined backsplash looks homely and inviting. The gleaming white floor makes everything look neat and clean.
What took our breath away in this ultramodern bedroom are the quirky niches with magenta backgrounds and peppy patterns. Stacked neatly on either side of the bed, these angularly arranged niches add fun to the simple traditional niches just above the bed. Aesthetic niche lighting paired with concealed blue lighting on the false ceiling makes the bedroom a lively and dreamy place.
Loaded with unique and interesting designs, patterns and materials, this Indian apartment is a contemporary and stylish place to live the good life. Take another tour to get more ideas - A contemporary 3bhk house with traditional touches.