The blue house from Mumbai

Beautiful patterned tiles in brown and beige make the elegant master bathroom come alive, while the creamy walls reflect the cosy glow of the modish lights here. A sleek sliding door maintains the bathroom’s privacy, while a large wood-framed mirror lends the illusion of space. The bathroom opens up to a slim passage decked with a collage of the family’s happy moments.

Tranquil doses of blue, smart and chic designs, a soothing colour palette and random pattern play make this apartment a subtly luxurious nest for a happy urban family.