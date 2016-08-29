The blue house from Mumbai

Today, we are in Mumbai, the Mecca of Indian film industry. Amidst the bustle of countless city dwellers who are dreaming and trying to make it big here, we came across many homes and apartments that are design and decor marvels. The blue house by the architects at Istudio Architecture particularly caught our eye with its contemporary designs, smart and quirky decorative accents, wooden touches, and a special inclination for charming shades of blue. You will also chance upon exquisite pattern plays in random nooks and corners of this abode, which contribute to its uniqueness. So get ready for a thrilling home tour in the heart of Mumbai.
The extremely fashionable and abstract metal carving on the entrance door is customised, and it creates a unique and enticing peek-a-boo effect. So from the moment you enter the apartment, you get a taste of the owner’s aesthetic sensibilities.
In between the entrance and the living area stands this simple but stylish shoe cabinet with a pretty floral arrangement. The blend of wood and white lends it a classic look which never goes out of fashion. But what attracted our attention is the quirky and smart shelf above the cabinet, with all its lines, bends and elegant lighting. This unit showcases books, quaint artefacts and special memorabilia collected over time. The simple collage underneath it treasures the happy memories of the family.
Shades of cream, brown and wood engulf the spacious living area in a warm and cosy glow with sleek and comfy furnishing and fluidic drapes. The bluish purple cushions add hints of vibrancy here, while trendy glass and steel doors lead you to an airy balcony decked with potted greens. The cool ceiling lights along with the open and colourful kitchen beyond the living area reinforce the modern ambiance of this apartment.
A smart and subtly rustic dining arrangement separates the open kitchen from the living space. The roughly hewn wooden plank that acts as the dining table is an extension of the kitchen countertop that wraps around the half wall to create a display ledge of sorts. This ledge holds family photos, while the half wall features a clock and some more photos. A couple of sleek chairs and a simple bench with blue-tinged seat help you to enjoy hearty family meals under a sparkling golden pendant lamp. And the modular kitchen itself is a modish space with creamy cabinets and a stunning backsplash adorned with blue patterned tiles.
Blue blinds in three different shades and blue accents on the wall panel behind the bed contribute to the unique and serene charm of this bedroom. A group of family photos adorn one corner of the panel, while its play of shades adds pizzazz to this minimalistic space. The simple but cosy wooden bed comes with a quaint blue patterned bedspread and a pale blue throw. The side tables are neat and simple affairs which contrast the creamy white walls of the room nicely. Also, don’t miss the cute blue pot on the windowsill holding a small indoor plant for a natural touch.
Touches of blue adorn the other side of the bedroom too, for a wholesome feel. Blue, grey and white stripes deck the in-built mirrored closet opposite the bed. A plain blue wall tapestry under the AC and a quaint blue planter underneath it make for the other blue touches.
Beautiful patterned tiles in brown and beige make the elegant master bathroom come alive, while the creamy walls reflect the cosy glow of the modish lights here. A sleek sliding door maintains the bathroom’s privacy, while a large wood-framed mirror lends the illusion of space. The bathroom opens up to a slim passage decked with a collage of the family’s happy moments.
Tranquil doses of blue, smart and chic designs, a soothing colour palette and random pattern play make this apartment a subtly luxurious nest for a happy urban family.