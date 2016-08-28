An Apartment in Mumbai that makes you Happy

Gorgeous and vibrant patterned tiles deck the counter and sleek niches in this earthy but fashionable bathroom. The cabinet below the sink counter offers adequate room for storing toiletries and cleaning supplies, while the unique brass sink with its ethnic charm steals the show under the soft but powerful lights.

