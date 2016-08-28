An Apartment in Mumbai that makes you Happy

Apartment 904 in Thane West, Mumbai is a visual treat with its stunning artistic touches, gorgeous pops of colour, and trendy and classy furnishing. It is a reflection of the lively and vibrant spirit of the city where people are always striving for the best things in life. Whether it has to do with finance, culture, education or entertainment, Mumbai is that hub in India which has carved a special niche for itself. And so has this home that we are about to tour. With its unique designs, exquisite woodwork, and out-of-the-box ideas, Apartment 904 by the architects at Istudio Architecture is a sanctuary for the aesthetically aware urban homeowner.
The vibrant wallpaper is naturally the focal point of this classic yet modern living area. It creates a lively backdrop for the solid and elegant wooden furniture, the simple but chic rug, and the sleek sofa with a peppy magenta cushion.
The huge Buddha wall art rendered us speechless as we entered the apartment. Under the softly glowing recessed lights on the rich wooden frame on the ceiling, the stunning artistic piece exudes a tranquil aura which is hard to match. The delicate and customised metal filigree work on the main door enhances the beauty of the entryway, while a sleek storage cabinet offers space to sit while you take off your shoes.
The simple and sleek dining arrangement is positioned right next to a stylish wall niche with the same floral background we saw in the living room. A slim glass shelf juts out from the niche and displays quaint artefacts, while a framed artwork adorns the opposite wall for a mirror effect. A backlit wooden panel on the ceiling supports a charming pendant light which casts a soothing glow over the setting. And wall-mounted units in glass and wood beyond the dining table offer ample room for storage of crockery and cutlery.
Sleek and fuss-free cabinets in earthy but stylish tones fill the modular kitchen with cosy warmth and sophistication. Minimalistic fixtures, ultramodern appliances, and smart wall racks make this kitchen a trendy space, while some colourful mugs add a hint of spice under the task lights.
Flanked by pretty and satiny pink drapes, and equipped with a plush rug, this meditation corner is simply charming. Neat and slim cabinets hold figurines of deities, while the modish wooden panel above supports a lovely row of brass bells.
The simple, practical and chic master bedroom stands out because of its colourful niches. Patterned and vibrant tiles line the quirky niches you see dotting the dressing unit and wall holding the TV. They are also lighted cleverly to accentuate the fascinating medley of hues. A few peppy artworks, a traditional carved seat, and an in-built glass and wood closet complete the aesthetic and functional appeal of the bedroom.
Gorgeous and vibrant patterned tiles deck the counter and sleek niches in this earthy but fashionable bathroom. The cabinet below the sink counter offers adequate room for storing toiletries and cleaning supplies, while the unique brass sink with its ethnic charm steals the show under the soft but powerful lights.
It’s amazing how this Mumbai apartment has brought together innovative art, colours, patterns and ideas for a final effect that is spellbinding. Take another tour for more inspiration - A Cosy Bangalore Home.