A modern Mumbai apartment with an amazing view

We are exploring the fascinating sights and sounds of the Indian city which is home to famous Bollywood stars today. Mumbai is for dreamers, for achievers, and for those who yearn for the good life. And this spirit gets reflected in the houses and apartments here too. Apartment 1201 in Thane West by the architects at Istudio Architecture is one such abode where elegant simplicity, clean lines, pretty patterns, and artistic touches rule. Modernism, tradition and earthy accents join hands in this home for a unique look and feel with dollops of personality. Practical and smart furnishing, quirky and lovely wall arts, and a dash of spiritualism make this apartment an oasis of peaceful living in the heart of a bustling city. So read on to know more about it.
Sleek lines and simplicity mark the furniture in this spacious living area, along with soft creamy and wooden tones. The plush upholstery beckons you to sink in and relax, while the charming coffee table offers a cohesive feel. The TV unit is fuss-free and practical, with focused lighting accentuating the wall behind it. Creamy drapes hug the massive glass doors which lead to the expansive balcony adjacent to the living area.
The large and airy balcony with its dainty wrought iron seating arrangement offers a view to die for. Sturdy steel railings secure the space with sophistication, while the arty patterned tiles on the floor glow under the soothing light cast by the beautifully painted pendant lights.
The large study with its gleaming white floor and glossy white cabinets is a joy to behold. Just like the living area, this too comes with a balcony that offers a sweeping view of the cityscape. Simple but stylish shelves have been mounted over the sleek work desk, while the black and white checkerboard accent on the wall provides visual interest.
Comic relief blooms on the wall opposite the work station in the study we just saw. The black feature wall depicts the different moods of Calvin from the famous Calvin and Hobbes cartoon story, and is a delightfully quirky touch in a serious space. You can sit in the pretty patterned white chair near the balcony and watch life go on in the world outside, as Calvin laughs, grimaces and jumps behind you.
The prayer room or temple in the home took our breath away with its richly carved wooden doors, which speak volumes about India’s traditional artistic heritage. They open up to reveal a slightly curved nook with a wooden false ceiling, a wooden panel that holds pictures of deities, and a sleek cabinet underneath. It’s a wonderful space for meditation, praying and seeking serenity.
The colourful stencilled mural on the wall behind the bed naturally draws the eye as we step into the master bedroom. It livens up an otherwise simple but comfy and elegant room, which features a solid wooden bed with plush mattress, a neat side table, and a cosy rocking chair. While the rich wooden flooring warmly contrasts the creamy white walls, sleek cabinets and closets take care of storage needs here.
The rustic and earthy brick finish wall behind the bed makes this guest bedroom stand out from the predominating spirit of modernism ruling this apartment. It wonderfully balances the modish white closets with wooden detailing, the plush white bed with an earthy-hued bedspread, and the quirky patterned chair. A single soothing sconce light accentuates the beauty of the brick wall, and infuses the bedroom with a homely and welcoming aura.
Hope you enjoyed this delightful and inspiring home tour as much as we did. With varied design and décor styles, and clever use of simple colours, this Mumbai residence is a stunner. For more ideas, take another tour - A Tour to a Luxurious Turkish Villa.