A modern Mumbai apartment with an amazing view

The rustic and earthy brick finish wall behind the bed makes this guest bedroom stand out from the predominating spirit of modernism ruling this apartment. It wonderfully balances the modish white closets with wooden detailing, the plush white bed with an earthy-hued bedspread, and the quirky patterned chair. A single soothing sconce light accentuates the beauty of the brick wall, and infuses the bedroom with a homely and welcoming aura.

Hope you enjoyed this delightful and inspiring home tour as much as we did. With varied design and décor styles, and clever use of simple colours, this Mumbai residence is a stunner.