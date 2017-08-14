Home Decoration Guide to entice Krishna this Janmashtami

Found cradled in flowers, jewels, and love, a baby Krishna can be seen swinging away to the glorious beats of chiming bells on the occasion of what we call as Janmashtami. The festival that hosts vibrant and warm shades, makes every single Hindu, especially the Krishna fans to bask in the bright mirth of celebrations on this pious day.

With the celebrations going high as Janmashtami is here, it is the right time we start preparing our homes and rooms with the festival theme. While we all usually have prepared our Pooja rooms and Mandirs at home, we often ask ourselves this question umpteen times How will I decorate my home this Janmashtmi?

homify has brought to you a complete answer to this question and tells you some brilliant and effortless ways to make your home look perfectly in sync with the theme of the festival.