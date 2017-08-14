Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Decoration Guide to entice Krishna this Janmashtami

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
Found cradled in flowers, jewels, and love, a baby Krishna can be seen swinging away to the glorious beats of chiming bells on the occasion of what we call as Janmashtami. The festival that hosts vibrant and warm shades, makes every single Hindu, especially the Krishna fans to bask in the bright mirth of celebrations on this pious day.

With the celebrations going high as Janmashtami is here, it is the right time we start preparing our homes and rooms with the festival theme. While we all usually have prepared our Pooja rooms and Mandirs at home, we often ask ourselves this question umpteen times How will I decorate my home this Janmashtmi?

homify has brought to you a complete answer to this question and tells you some brilliant and effortless ways to make your home look perfectly in sync with the theme of the festival.

Choose a Color Scheme

Gone are the days when people celebrated Janmashtami by using a blend of colors like Blues, Reds, Greens, Yellows, Magentas and Gold all at once. The times have changed and the world is moving towards to modern ways of decoration. Keep it subtle instead of making your home and rooms look like a color box. Use an assortment of rich and festive colors, especially Blue as it signifies and is associated with Lord Krishna himself.

Theme 2: Cushion Play

Pimpalgaonkar House

This room is an assortment of rich colors like the Yellow, Peacock Blue, Red and Gold to make your home look chic, prepared and majestic. You can also use some fancy mirror work to add a bling. This is nothing but just a new way of inviting the natakhat Kanha to your home. 

Theme 3: Proper Blue

Entice the Krishna with night like Blue that is so calming and inviting. Even Lord Krishna would love to visit this home. Make it as grand as possible.

Add Lights

Tea Lights

The trend of using multicolored disco lights is in vogue but using the road less taken will only make you look unique and distinct. Use diffused lighting, tea lights or diyas. Going for the classic diyas can be a better option for this occasion. Hang them on walls like the above example or place them on the corners of the room or home. The temple of your house must be the center of attraction and thus, use a fair string of lights so that it blushes out with a sheen of gold.

Peacock Feathers

What can be a better motif than the quintessential peacock feather to decorate your house with, on the very occasion of Janmashtami. You can make it in any form like painting on cushions, pots of buttermilk, walls or anywhere you can think of to give a brilliant touch of folklore ensemble to your home. 

Be a little bold and get brilliant! After all, little Krishna loves to accessorize, right?

Peacock Feathers 2

Interior design

Get wall decals or art of peacock feathers on the walls. The designer of this bedroom has not only used peacock on the wall but similar structures can also be seen on cushions and blanket. 


Krishna Idol

Called to be Jhulelaal, Krishna Idols and cradles should be placed in your home. While many people love to worship the flute playing idols of Lord Krishna, you can also opt for the mischievous Bal Gopal who holds his unfathomable love for butter.  

Krishna Idol 2

Little Bal Gopal stealing butter idol is another favorite for the devotees. It's his birthday and all the mischievous are acceptable today, right? Accessorize the idols with some feather and jewellery as Lord Krishna has always to be in vogue.  

Rangoli Entrance

Conjure up an entrance by adding an artsy and graceful peacock or flowers in your rangoli right at the entrance of the home. Get yourself ready and showcase your creative side by adding flowers, marigold, rose, buds and colors or using diyas strategically. 

The Pooja Thali

Thali

And last but not least, a Pooja thali with peacock paintings or stickers over it is a complementary addition to your home and pooja room. Use your favorite colors and ornate it with some stones and beads. 

What's your style of decoration?


