12 fences and walls that will make your house look fabulous

Every house needs fences and walls for security and privacy. However, it’s always wise to put some thought into their design as they are an essential component in the overall beauty of your home’s facade. Ideally, fences and walls should blend with the design theme of the home and present a cohesive image.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together 12 different types of fences and walls to give you some ideas about which type of fence would suit your home's style.