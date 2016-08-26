12 fences and walls that will make your house look fabulous

Every house needs fences and walls for security and privacy. However, it’s always wise to put some thought into their design as they are an essential component in the overall beauty of your home’s facade. Ideally, fences and walls should blend with the design theme of the home and present a cohesive image.
In this ideabook, we’ve put together 12 different types of fences and walls to give you some ideas about which type of fence would suit your home's style.
A fence or wall with a vertical grill embedded into it is a classic way to present views of the inside as well as the outside. The grid-like design provides views of the home from the street and also allows the residents to see the road outside the house.
For a more private facade, a beautiful latticed block can act as a shutter that doesn’t completely obstruct the outside view. You can still see what is happening outside, but the view into your house is restricted so that you can enjoy privacy.
Wood infuses warmth into an area, whether it is inside or outside the house. Horizontal wooden slats bring a charming look to the home’s exterior, while simultaneously preserving privacy inside.
If you have a house with a garden that blocks out views from the street, privacy might not be your primary concern. However, you still need to keep your house protected from humans and animals. Building a one-metre grill fence will serve the purpose.
For a more modern look to the exterior, instead of opting for horizontal wooden slats or shutters, use vertical planks that match the texture and colour in the rest of the house. In this home, the grid fence matches the colour and the pattern of the pergola over the driveway.
Building a solid wall along the boundary and combining it with a grid fence allows the flexibility of keeping some parts of the inside area private while providing views of other areas.
If you want to showcase the beautiful design of your home’s exteriors without compromising on safety, using a combination of concrete with safety glass panels is ideal as it is strong and secure.
When the boundary of the house is close to the exterior walls, and you need better security, building a grill at the top of a solid wall is a good idea. Try to match the design and colour of the grill with the gate and the exterior walls to add harmony to the home’s exterior view.
If you love greenery, then trailing climbing vines and creepers on the grill fence provides privacy and enhances the beauty of your home when seen from the street. It might require more upkeep than a maintenance-free grill or solid wall, but the green beauty it adds to your house makes it well worth the effort.
Another aesthetically pleasing option for blocking out direct views, but still presenting glimpses of your gorgeous garden from over the wall is to use a combination of grills and wall posts. It adds symmetric beauty to the exterior.
For maintaining complete privacy inside the boundary walls, a combination of stone walls and wooden gates with matching boards on top of the walls works well.
For keeping your house as secure as a private compound, the best option is to have a high concrete wall around the boundary to make it physically and visually impenetrable.
Work with your architect or designer to build a wall or fence that is best suited to your requirements. For more wall design tips, visit this ideabook.