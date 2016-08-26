Your browser is out-of-date.

12 fences and walls that will make your house look fabulous

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Every house needs fences and walls for security and privacy. However, it’s always wise to put some thought into their design as they are an essential component in the overall beauty of your home’s facade. Ideally, fences and walls should blend with the design theme of the home and present a cohesive image.

In this ideabook, we’ve put together 12 different types of fences and walls to give you some ideas about which type of fence would suit your home's style.

See-through grill

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

A fence or wall with a vertical grill embedded into it is a classic way to present views of the inside as well as the outside. The grid-like design provides views of the home from the street and also allows the residents to see the road outside the house.

​Shuttered Beauty

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

For a more private facade, a beautiful latticed block can act as a shutter that doesn’t completely obstruct the outside view. You can still see what is happening outside, but the view into your house is restricted so that you can enjoy privacy.

​Wooden screen

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style houses
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Wood infuses warmth into an area, whether it is inside or outside the house. Horizontal wooden slats bring a charming look to the home’s exterior, while simultaneously preserving privacy inside.

​Protective barrier

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you have a house with a garden that blocks out views from the street, privacy might not be your primary concern. However, you still need to keep your house protected from humans and animals. Building a one-metre grill fence will serve the purpose.

​Modern bars

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

For a more modern look to the exterior, instead of opting for horizontal wooden slats or shutters, use vertical planks that match the texture and colour in the rest of the house. In this home, the grid fence matches the colour and the pattern of the pergola over the driveway.

​Solid wall meets transparent grill

[Casa SD], Wowa Wowa Modern houses
Wowa

Building a solid wall along the boundary and combining it with a grid fence allows the flexibility of keeping some parts of the inside area private while providing views of other areas.


​Glass and concrete

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern houses
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

If you want to showcase the beautiful design of your home’s exteriors without compromising on safety, using a combination of concrete with safety glass panels is ideal as it is strong and secure.

​Fence on a wall

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern houses
Rousseau Arquitectos

When the boundary of the house is close to the exterior walls, and you need better security, building a grill at the top of a solid wall is a good idea. Try to match the design and colour of the grill with the gate and the exterior walls to add harmony to the home’s exterior view.

​Green cover

LA MOJADA, Trama Arquitectos Trama Arquitectos Modern houses
Trama Arquitectos

If you love greenery, then trailing climbing vines and creepers on the grill fence provides privacy and enhances the beauty of your home when seen from the street. It might require more upkeep than a maintenance-free grill or solid wall, but the green beauty it adds to your house makes it well worth the effort.

​Grills framed by wall posts

HUARAZ 14, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
[TT ARQUITECTOS]

Another aesthetically pleasing option for blocking out direct views, but still presenting glimpses of your gorgeous garden from over the wall is to use a combination of grills and wall posts. It adds symmetric beauty to the exterior.

​Wood and stone barricade

Dos viviendas en Hondarribia, Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Modern houses
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos

For maintaining complete privacy inside the boundary walls, a combination of stone walls and wooden gates with matching boards on top of the walls works well.

​Blocked out

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern houses
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

For keeping your house as secure as a private compound, the best option is to have a high concrete wall around the boundary to make it physically and visually impenetrable.

Work with your architect or designer to build a wall or fence that is best suited to your requirements. For more wall design tips, visit this ideabook.

A modern Indian family home in Bangalore
Which of these wall or fence designs would work well in your home? Share your thoughts in the comments below.


