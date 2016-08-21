Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 of the Week: Modern and Small Indian Homes

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
homify Minimalist living room Marble Beige
Hy India! Good Morning on this sunny morning of Sunday- that day of the week when we all plan to have some reforms at our homes, whether it is cleaning your kitchen to decorating the rooms. Last week our readers had one thing high in demand and that is—Small and Modern homes. We have already shown you a long list of modern, chic yet functional homes that are full of life and convenience. Some were royal while others majestic, some had high budget while others were transformations within budget. Designed by world class professionals, they all have set the scores of interior decor to a higher.  

Let's see which 5 houses and concepts have made it to our list of top 5 of the Week. Know who has attracted the interest of the viewers, set a perfect example and grabbed the number 1 spot. Let's have a look!

Modern Indian Houses that can take your breath away

Almost all of us are smitten by unique home designs and architectures but unfortunately, not all of us have such great ideas in our minds while getting our own home designed and constructed. People plan their homes the way they have been seeing in their towns, cities, neighbors or movies and usually fall short of thoughts when it come to get something convenient yet unique. 

For those, who had loved to experiment and bring something new to their apartment, home, house, bungalow or any other structure, this guide will serve as a great tool. You don't need to get a professional degree to chose the designs but definitely, there are skills needed and an idea to execute it. 

Get this idea and plan from this list of Modern Indian houses that can literally take your breath away

Modern Living Rooms you will love to Copy

homify Minimalist living room Marble Beige
Living rooms are one of the liveliest rooms of your home where you have your friends and family time, enjoy, entertain and relax. A living room must be comfortable and well settled, but it requires a little more than comfort to make it memorable and completely relaxing. Our designers show you how you can make an ordinary living room look pleasant and modern by installing a few elements there. 

A guide for all size of rooms and budgets, the article showcases some of the modern and trending living rooms that you had liked to copy at your home, without any guilt and apprehensions. 

Reach the guide from here.

Staircases for Small Homes

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ignored and overlooked, stairs are those part of a home that are never counted amongst the to-be-decorated sections and believed that the simple they are, the better it is. Having a small house in India makes it difficult to spare some space for the staircase. Moreover, we are never bound to think something beyond the regular styles and designs as we believe that getting a new structure of stairs means wastage of space and money. Ruling out such beliefs, this idea book shows you how designer and unique staircases can link the two levels of your home without compromising on space, budget as well as style. 

Have a look at staircase designs that can make your home stand out

Small Home Solutions

homify Modern living room Tiles Multicolored
Having a small house becomes a concern when we start to think of decorating it. But once you have gone through this article, you will feel like a small apartment or house is all you need to make a comfortable yet grand living. A small sized home is much more than corners, light colored paint, and dark kitchen and bathrooms. Just to save on space, you don't essentially need to budge on style and design quotient. After all, big things come in small packaging. Don't feel stuck out in your small home but get up and keep the mentioned tips handy while starting up. 

Get your small home solution guide here

An 860 sqft. House

CASA FLORADES, RIBA MASSANELL S.L. RIBA MASSANELL S.L. Mediterranean style houses Wood White
Small house area yet full of brilliant designs, special sections, and a variety of sensation. You won't feel like asking for more as it has everything of your need and an atmosphere that can make your weekend feel like eternal. The 80-meters square home has a simple architecture, interior elements that are modern, minimalist with a rustic theme and a basic construction plan. Cottage like house, setup in a small space, will make you rethink on the subject. 

Read the description of this simple 860 sqft house.

10 ways to score a workshop at home like a boss
Any other preferences you had liked to add? Let us know


