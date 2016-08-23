15 modern fountains to suit your style

The soothing sound of gurgling water brings serenity and life into the region it is located and transforms it into a peaceful retreat like environment. Selecting different types of fountains for different locations around your house both indoors and outdoors can become an exhilarating expedition as you hunt through garage sales and second hand stores for inexpensive deals. While tabletop fountains in beautiful shapes and designs can set up anywhere in the house to match your home decor, fountains made of stone, metal and other materials can add beauty and vitality to the garden.

Here is a collection of artistic and creative fountains that have been arranged as part of home decor by our designers to enhance architectural beauty.