20 Rooms to Satisfy your Inner Nerd

Nerds are the new It thing of the town and this has been true for some time from now. While most of the people prefer to hide their geeky side under the cover of pride and plain view, it's high time to wear out your nerd badges and drape your home in the same theme.The nerd revolution has started and already happened and your home decor must not avoid it. Let your nerdy side show and beam with pride with these 20 awesome rooms that can show any kind of guest what it is you truly love. Let's satisfy your inner nerd with some changes and settings.