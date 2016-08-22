12 sleeping partition for a small apartment

In small one-room apartments such as lofts or studios, separating the bedroom from the living areas always poses a challenge. A wall is the simplest solution, but it eats into the limited area of the apartment and blocks out light and ventilation.

Privacy is essential, especially when you have guests, as you don’t want them to use your bed as a sofa. With some help from a design professional, you can create flexible partitions that give your bedroom the much-needed privacy that it deserves. We’ve picked 12 designs to get you started on thinking what might work best for your small apartment.