A Charming Home from Thane

The safety door of the apartment took our breath away with its intricate and awe-inspiring Warli grille work. Rendered in metal, this tribal carving seals the ethnic deal of this home with utter confidence and panache.

It is truly inspiring how the architects have eked an ethnic marvel out of this modern apartment with cheerful and vivid colours, thrilling patterns, intriguing textures and designs that promise elegant comfort. Check out another home tour if you want more ideas - Unique Designer Touches for an Urban Home.