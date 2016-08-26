Your browser is out-of-date.

A Charming Home from Thane

Apartment 304, iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style living room
Apartment 304 in the cosmopolitan and stylish city of Thane, by the architects at Istudio Architecture is a stunning power play of colours, textures, patterns and different genres of decor styles. Replete with gorgeous ethnic touches, this home dazzles with its celebratory use of vibrant hues, rustic materials like bricks and natural stone tiles, accent walls, charming Indian paintings and ornate decorative accents like tribal grille carvings for doors. Amidst the countless traditional touches, modernism makes its foray too, with false ceilings, sleek storage units, and a modular kitchen that will take your breath away. The modish and contemporary master bathroom is a delight for the senses too. So what are you waiting for? Join us on the tour to know more.

Magic of colours and patterns

formal seating space iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style living room
iSTUDIO Architecture

formal seating space

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The spacious living area of the home is decked with traditional and intricately carved wooden furniture which oozes with the slow charm and elegance of bygone days. Upholstered with shades of lime green, earthy orange and lovely floral patterns, the sofas and chairs exude a regal appeal duly balanced by the sleek and sensible coffee table. Earthy granite tiles adorn the floor; while a vintage rocking chair placed near a vibrant painting of the Buddha eggs us on to explore more.

Reading sanctuary

reading area iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style living room
iSTUDIO Architecture

reading area

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The warm and rustic earthiness of the brick wall in this reading nook works like a charm for bookworms. The quirkily designed wall-mounted shelf in wood and glass holds both books and quaint artefacts which complement the ethnic look and feel of the vibrant settee and simple L-shaped cabinet alongside it. The tall bamboo lantern in the corner exudes a soothing glow and accentuates the traditional aura of this residence by leaps and bounds.

Entertainment and more

dining area iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style dining room
iSTUDIO Architecture

dining area

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

A textured and gleaming wall holds the TV in this area, while sleek cabinets in wood and white hues rest on the floor for a smart yet earthy appeal. A quaint bronze vase with flowers livens up the entertainment area while a subtle partition demarcates the dining space elegantly. Contemporary furniture with colourful seating adorns the dining, while ethnic paintings and sculptures dot the space for visual interest. A large window with sheer drapes control the amount of sunlight permeating the dining room, and makes it appear bright and positive.

A unique corner for the basin

common basin area iSTUDIO Architecture Dining roomLighting
iSTUDIO Architecture

common basin area

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The corner reserved for the dining room basin is a charmer, with the tall strip of patterned and colourful tiles flanking the mirror. Ethnic and earthy colours and shapes from each and every tile join hands to form a heady mix of visual ecstasy, while the flower inspired basin waits for you to wash your hands.

Colour burst in the kitchen

kitchen iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style kitchen
iSTUDIO Architecture

kitchen

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Dazzling shades of blue, yellow, green and orange burst forth in the smart modular kitchen for a cooking experience that you won’t forget in a hurry. The brilliantly tiled backsplash perfectly contrasts the glossy white cabinets near the ceiling, while sunny yellow cabinets glow under the granite countertop for convenient storage. Minimalistic fixtures and a simple but easily accessible rack near the sink define the contemporary spirit of this neat and joyful space.

A sophisticated bathroom

master toilet iSTUDIO Architecture Rustic style bathroom
iSTUDIO Architecture

master toilet

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The master bathroom stands out in this dominantly ethnic home with its more modern beige and grey tones. Sleek textured walls enclose a minimalistic space fitted with modish sanitary wares, while the shower space blooms visually with the neat strip of leaf patterned tiles.

An artistic door

warli grill work iSTUDIO Architecture Living roomAccessories & decoration
iSTUDIO Architecture

warli grill work

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

The safety door of the apartment took our breath away with its intricate and awe-inspiring Warli grille work. Rendered in metal, this tribal carving seals the ethnic deal of this home with utter confidence and panache.

It is truly inspiring how the architects have eked an ethnic marvel out of this modern apartment with cheerful and vivid colours, thrilling patterns, intriguing textures and designs that promise elegant comfort. Check out another home tour if you want more ideas - Unique Designer Touches for an Urban Home.

Magic IN
