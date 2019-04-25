A Gorgeous Villa in Punjab

Sleek white wooden beams crisscross with ample gaps in between to form a luxurious trellis in the backyard. Gloriously blooming creepers have grown all over it and now lend an ethereal mysticism to the space, while the brilliantly textured boundary wall provide visual depth with the right lights. Sculptures, short and solid pillars holding ornamental flower pots, a stylish wooden deck, and a cosy swing under the shade on the right make the ambiance perfect for relaxation, rumination and leisurely bliss. From here, you can also see the smart garage demarcated by a glass wall.

Sleek and contemporary designs, ornate touches, use of different elegant textures and an enchanting landscaped garden have turned this villa into a natural urban oasis of sorts.