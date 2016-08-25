A Modern and Playful Home in Mumbai

Mumbai is a famous commercial, cultural, and entertainment hub in India where affluent citizens own stylish and creatively inspiring homes. Apartment 801 is one such abode in Thane West, which was designed innovatively by the talented architects at Istudio Architecture. It will stun you with quirky textured surfaces, quaint artefacts, hints of earthiness, and designs which will blow your mind. The bar and kid’s room in this residence are particularly remarkable, while the reading nook will surely charm the bookworms among you. Contemporary materials, unique lines and vibrant bursts of colour have infused this apartment with all the pleasures as well as comforts of lavish urban living.
The entertainment unit in the living area left us speechless with its quirkily textured surface rendered in spotless and gleaming white. Observe how it houses the TV as well as offer surfaces and sleek nooks for displaying showpieces and storing remotes. Cleverly concealed lights accentuate the stylish unevenness of the unit which extends to cover a part of the ceiling with its exclusive appeal.
The sleek but intellectually packed bookshelf is a wooden and glass affair, which is separated from the bar unit in the living area by a glass wall. This floor to ceiling shelf houses the owner’s prized collection and flaunts chic glass half shelves which hold decorative bric-a-brac.
Set against a rustically inspired saffron textured wall, the reading nook is a pleasure retreat for bibliophiles. Wooden slats on the floor and a single potted green fill the corner with warm and cosy earthiness, while the large window allows oodles of sunlight and fresh air to regale your senses. Plush futons and cushions come together for sheer comfort as you lose yourself in black and white pages.
The curvy contours of the smooth white bar unit provide visual ecstasy, while elegantly designed shelves hold both liquor and ethnic artefacts for a unique look. The surprise comes in the form of a concealed tunnel that leads to the nursery, which gives no clue to its secret when the door is closed. But when you open the door, its inner flap decked with animated stickers will beckon you to take a closer look at the kid’s room.
The neat and charming tree house crafted from dark and polished wood thrilled us when we entered the vibrant and lively kid’s room. It was as if a whole new world of imagination and possibilities had opened up magically! With the ceiling painted like the sky and a colourful forest scene behind the tree house, the nursery looks nothing less than a paradise. A cheery jigsaw mat on the floor and a sleek but sturdy railing decked with multi-coloured accessories add playful touches to the space, along with cheeky soft toys and a quirky and fun shelving unit on the right. A massive window allows sunlight to flood the nursery with warmth and happiness, while blinds patterned with toy cars unfurl in the evenings to guarantee privacy.
A soft and romantic purple feature wall takes the otherwise minimalistic bedroom to heights of design fashion. The simple but chic false ceiling sports powerful yet tranquil lighting for a relaxing atmosphere, while the purple cushions on the plush bed add cosy charm to the space. Sleek in-built closets cater to all the storage needs in this room.
The quirky and wall-mounted shoe rack in this abode comes with a delightfully mustard yellow wall which brims with life and vitality. Sleek floor to ceiling closets provide additional storage here, while the bright wall flaunts a single ethnic mask highlighted by focused lighting.
