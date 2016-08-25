A Prefabricated Wooden House

The large porch features chic floor tiles which contrast the wooden slats of the home nicely, while large windows provide ample ventilation to the interiors when left open. The solid wooden beams lining the wooden ceiling offer structural stability and a quaint look which is accentuated by the vintage lamps in black wrought iron. A table and some folding chairs let you relish countless leisure hours here, as you breathe in fresh air and soak in the beauty of nature.

This prefabricated abode is no less than any conventional house. Rather, it charms with its wooden extravagance, minimal and cosy interiors, large windows, and pretty porch. For more ideas, take another tour - An edgy Indian house.