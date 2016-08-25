A Prefabricated Wooden House

The bustling and cosmopolitan Turkish capital Ankara is a historically, culturally and artistically rich city. And while exploring its intriguing length and breadth, we came across AHSB—AHŞAP EV MODEL B, a prefabricated house which enticed us with its simplicity and elegance. The lightweight and neatly designed structure comes with warm and cosy interiors, sleek and sensible furnishing and all the amenities required for a modern urban lifestyle. Surrounded by manicured lawns, the home will attract you with its large shaded porch and beckon you inside with its log cabin vibe. Designed by the joiners at Kuloglu Orman Urunleri, this prefabricated abode was easy to assemble and is loaded with quaint comfort.
The sprawling wooden home is perched on a stone and concrete platform for a raised look. Its gabled roof lined with grey shingles and chic balustrade around the porch add to its log cabin charm, while a number of glass windows punctuate the facade to let sunlight in. The expansive shaded porch is the highlight of the abode which you can reach by taking the short flight of stairs, after you are tired from exploring the verdant grounds.
Slim natural wooden slats line the walls and slanted ceiling of the living area for a cosy and homely aura. Appliances take up some space on the left, leaving the rest of the room for accommodating a plush sofa, an ottoman and a pretty rocking chair. The patterned and dark blue cushions along with the striped rug add some colour to the space, while sheer curtains lend a soft and dreamy feel which is extremely inviting.
The living area integrates with the open kitchen nicely, and the latter is brimming with the earthiness of wood too. Simple wooden and glass cabinets cater to storage needs, while a sleek niche houses the fridge and microwave. A sunny window floods the space with light, while a couple of floor mats let you stand comfortably as you cook meals and wash up dishes.
Minimalistic but cosy double beds pair with a soft white curtain to make this simple yet charming bedroom welcoming and dreamy. Quaint stools act as bedside tables and keep the cottage-like vibe of the home alive.
Neat beige tiles line the bathroom walls halfway to keep the wood away from moisture and damp. Modern fixtures coexist peacefully, and leave space for laundry chores too. Frosted glass offers the shower enclosure privacy, while a wall-mounted under-sink cabinet helps in storing toiletries.
The large porch features chic floor tiles which contrast the wooden slats of the home nicely, while large windows provide ample ventilation to the interiors when left open. The solid wooden beams lining the wooden ceiling offer structural stability and a quaint look which is accentuated by the vintage lamps in black wrought iron. A table and some folding chairs let you relish countless leisure hours here, as you breathe in fresh air and soak in the beauty of nature.
This prefabricated abode is no less than any conventional house. Rather, it charms with its wooden extravagance, minimal and cosy interiors, large windows, and pretty porch.