A Smart and Stylish Mumbai Home

We are in the city of dreamers today, and Mumbai has enticed our senses with its seaside charm, lavish standard of living and thriving nightlife. Besides being the home to Bollywood actors, the city is dotted with many modern and elegant apartments owned by those who have accomplished their goals here. Today, we will take you on a tour of one such apartment 101 in Thane West, which oozes with minimalistic and sophisticated appeal. Sleek and chic furnishing, bright and playful lighting, and pops of lively hues make this home a happy and cosy place for a couple with kids. Read on to know more about this stylish residence by the architects at Istudio Architecture.
The large wooden nameplate is a subtly lavish and elegant affair with backlit letters adorning one corner of it. Gleaming floor tiles and creamy walls help the nameplate to stand out in all its glory, while a sleek white cabinet aids in storing shoes and such.
Sleek white furniture deck the living area with a futuristic and modish appeal, while a quirky net-enclosed trio of pendant lights catch the eye instantly. The slim TV console table matches the utilitarian and minimalistic coffee table, while the slightly curved and L-shaped sectional offers cosy seating with brown and beige upholstery.
The open layout of the apartment allows the living space to lead directly to the dining area, which is a simple and smart affair. A long glass-topped table with storage niches underneath stands accompanied by elegant beige and wooden chairs, and recessed lights cast a powerful but soothing glow over the setting. The sideboard is sleek and functional, while the rest of the space has been left clutter-free for an expansive feel.
A peppy lime yellow feature wall behind the bed contrast the other creamy walls and ceiling nicely, while the plush wooden bed takes the centre stage. The smart side table is an extension of the bed frame and the built-in closet with sliding doors offer oodles of storage space. A trio of black and trendy pendant lamps add a hint of glamour to this minimalistic bedroom.
The pop of lime green on the false ceiling and the trendy stripes on the door that separates the storage nook from the bedroom catch our eye as we step into the kid’s sanctuary. The accent wall that is waiting for a television is a backlit marvel with a sleek wall-mounted cabinet for storage needs. And the bed is a simple but comfy affair in dark grey, which contrasts the creamy environs perfectly.
The study space is defined by shades of dark brown and white lining the desk and cabinet above it. A couple of stylish white chairs offer comfortable seating while the stylish cabinet above has enough space for organising books and displaying knickknacks. The pops of lime green on the false ceiling lend the much needed playful tone here.
With sleek designs, minimalistic furnishing, random dashes of cheery hues and smart storage hacks, this Mumbai apartment is ideal for cosy and convenient urban living.