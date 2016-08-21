10 Enchanting rooftop terrace ideas

In India’s crowded metro cities it is getting increasingly difficult to enjoy view of gardens or trees from apartments built in close proximity to each other. While most people try to infuse greenery into their lives by planting shrubs and flowering plants in their balconies or windows, the lucky ones with terraces create summer and winter retreats with plants, sun umbrellas and barbecues. Depending on the space available a rooftop terrace can become an outdoor celebration point for friends and family or a garden to experiment with exotic flowers and herbs.

Whatever be your plans for decorating rooftop terrace it is advisable to get the opinion of an expert before setting up a garden or permanent furniture in the area to avoid damage to roof. We have compiled 10 enchanting ideas to convert your rooftop terrace into a region of envy and pride.