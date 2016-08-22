10 pictures of Pooja rooms for your home

Pooja rooms have always been an integral part of Indian homes and they are highly significant for traditional as well as modern families. There was a time when all the mandirs and pooja rooms used to look alike, but with the changing face of homes and houses, these pooja rooms in India have also evolved, gracefully. They are still as ethical and beautiful as they used to be.

Today, we have brought to you, a list of beautiful Pooja rooms that can be your inspiration for your new home or give you some redecoration and reformation goals. Let's start our journey to the trendy and latest pooja room designs for your home.