10 pictures of Pooja rooms for your home

Pooja rooms have always been an integral part of Indian homes and they are highly significant for traditional as well as modern families. There was a time when all the mandirs and pooja rooms used to look alike, but with the changing face of homes and houses, these pooja rooms in India have also evolved, gracefully. They are still as ethical and beautiful as they used to be.
Today, we have brought to you, a list of beautiful Pooja rooms that can be your inspiration for your new home or give you some redecoration and reformation goals. Let's start our journey to the trendy and latest pooja room designs for your home.
This Pooja room appears to be lavishing and royal, just like the rest of the house. The wall, with a unique semi-transparent material with curves and design over it, also houses a small mandir of Lakshmi Ji, the goddess of wealth. There are also other figures placed beneath it and glass gates are also there to provide the glimpse to the God even when the doors are closed. Small area utilized well!
We were truly stunned to see this elegant, simple and very much attractive pooja room that has no definitions, boundaries, and area, yet looks complete, special and distinct from the rest of the hall space. The Nataraj sculpture looks astonishingly beautiful. Inviting and Attention seeker, isn't it?
This unique styled and decorated pooja room comes with the silver shine that illuminates the entire room and atmosphere and evokes a true feeling of devotion and dedication towards the almighty. The multilevel pooja room, with a painting on the wooden wall and a small white mandir beneath it, looks vibrant and aesthetically charming.
Krishna and Radha are one of the most popular forms and this pooja room shows how you can integrate two different sculptures together on a single platform to make it look beyond perfect. The curved base and the metal figurines are smartly placed within a corner of the room. Use incense sticks and diyas to further elaborate the enronment.
Dedication and devotion rules high in Indian hearts and thus, it is not hard to find Pooja rooms that are grand and excellent then the mandir itself at most of the places. This one is a perfect example of the same. The pooja room, along with golden background and a central mandir, looks pleasant and calming. The ceiling has also been given a professional touch to create 3D effect.
If you are more into personal poojas and devotion then a small mandir space like this one is perfect for your home. This one is also a great choice for the bachelors and single people living alone, outside their home. The small statue of young Krishna, or Kanha is charming and small lamps on both sides have been placed to shed light and beautify the area.
While it is a usual sight to find Pooja rooms decorated with golden and silver paints and background, this one sets a new example and shows how colors can also be used and matched to complement the theme of the room and offer sanity in a brilliant way. Use red and yellow shades as they are considered to be auspicious in Hindu mythologies.
A huge room with lots of Sai baba figures, posters, and other relevant elements placed and scattered all over. A small 4 step ladder is also there to help dress and prepare the Sai Baba statue for special pooja and ocassions. Another small-sized figure in saffron clothes is also placed on the floor.
Who said that you require a specially defined area or a big room to get a Pooja Mandir at your home? Look at this stunning and new sample of how you can install a Pooja mandir in between your hallway or any other room of your house. The large statue has been enclosed in glass walls from all sides. You can keep one of the sides open to access the area.
If you want to be strict on budget and yet get an eye-catching pooja room then this idea might work for you. Small godly figures and statues placed over storage drawers made of woods make space look natural, authentic and very much soothing.
