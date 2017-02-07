A virtual tour of a beautiful Mumbai home

They say “A home is where your heart is”, a place that defines your mood, comfort, and luxury. We came across such a home in Mumbai, which boasts the modern charm of the architecture. This tour of the Mumbai home took us to an immaculate fusion of contemporary warmth and modern execution.

From the cozy living space to the well-defined dining area, this house is undoubtedly the most flawless execution of interior decorations. Let’s go with a virtual tour of this beautiful living space in Mumbai.