A virtual tour of a beautiful Mumbai home

They say “A home is where your heart is”, a place that defines your mood, comfort, and luxury. We came across such a home in Mumbai, which boasts the modern charm of the architecture. This tour of the Mumbai home took us to an immaculate fusion of contemporary warmth and modern execution.
From the cozy living space to the well-defined dining area, this house is undoubtedly the most flawless execution of interior decorations. Let’s go with a virtual tour of this beautiful living space in Mumbai.
The master bedroom of the house has a true modern charm. Complementing the wooden textures of the wall stand the beautiful curtains. The stylish side lamps and art pieces hanging on the wall indicate that the procurers of the décor are the best in the field. The warmth of the bedroom is enough to let you sleep in peace.
On the side of the bed stands the closet. Defined by the sleek and sophisticated finish, this closet goes well with the ceiling and walls. Inside lies the true gem, in the form of different sized racks. Spacious inside, you can nicely handle all your stuff in one go. Modern and straight line designs remain the main aesthetic of the room.
For those who prefer reading one or two pages of their favorite novel per day, this sitting area in the master bedroom is just wondrous. Plug on the laptops or read a book, the place is perfect for the last minute routine of the day. The soft palette of the walls and the modern art on the upper shelves add an appealing texture to the bedroom. On the other side lies the flower vases, making mornings bloom.
Coming to the study room, the first thing to capture your attention is the chic showpieces on the upper shelve. The curtain, shelf color, and the walls would have complemented each other no better than this. The whole setup is a true representation of modernity blended with clarity. The study table fitted to the wall of the room showcases the efficiency of the designers.
Kitchen, the most important part of the house artistically celebrates the modernity of the architecture. The cupboards, electrical fitting, and kitchenware, all blend well with the interior. The focus here is more on the practicality and that brings out a well-optimized space. The overall look of the kitchen is neat, fashionable, and elegant.
Escalating the style lays the living room within the entry of the house. Perfect for putting your feet up in the air and kicking the shoes off. The coziness of the room allows you to lay back and get into a conversation. The table lamps and the side decors match perfectly with the interior. The chandeliers hanging to the ceiling enlighten the room flawlessly to scale up the mood.
With a dining table lacquered in the hues of off-white, the dining space offers the sense of elegance and serenity. Lighting up the room hangs the exquisite lighting pieces. On the sides of the dining table is a small shelve with the classic lamps and home decors. On the wall beside it is a rack giving a lovely appearance to the entire place.
Last but not the latest, there comes the most adorable part of the house, facing the outdoors. We love the spectacular corner of the large glass window. The rugged carpet of the off-white color gives a contrasting look to the whole place.
