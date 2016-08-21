10 genius way to use Plasterboard in home design

Plasterboard walls remain the most economic choice when it comes to increasing the overall aesthetic of a house. Along with being economic, these building materials can be easily shaped into the most magnificent designs.
So, it can be a part of any room, whether it is the kitchen or bathroom or ceiling of the entire house. To give an idea of how plasterboard can be used in decorating the entire house with exquisite style, here we have some great examples offered by top-notch interior architects:
Being one of the most appreciated interior architectural designs, plasterboard can be installed within the weekend only. And, when it is just about a separation between the living and kitchen area, things get easier.
Place it at the end corner of the kitchen counter tops to create a separating wall between the two areas. For a flawless architecture, it should coordinate with the height of the kitchen counter tops. Make it a bit higher to attain a grand look.
Bored of the principal roof of the house? Add in a virtual one. You can create a false ceiling with the help of plasterboards. They are easy to fit in and within no time, you can showcase the interior of your style. It’s just about the visual appeal as even the electric wire and plumbing gets easier with these virtual ceilings.
The vibrant hues of the walls and curtains of this house have coordinated excellently to redefine elegance. Even the shelves and closets are meant to complement the interior. What makes it the perfect choice for décor is the carved plasterboard ceiling. Giving a contrasting appeal to the entire space, the ceiling just nailed it.
This country style kitchen would have been incomplete without the plasterboard separation. The mastering job is accomplished by the plasterboard, separating the place in two parts. Use it as a living area or a tranquil dining place, the kitchen has maintained its warmth for all sorts of settings.
A beautiful work with plasterboard. Pleasing to the eyes, this is a dream house of any kid. Ample space has been created by putting a small partition in the room. The wooden flooring acts as the perfect pedestal for colorful rugs. Boy or a girl, this design suits all the kids.
Wires flowing around the ceiling are difficult to hide. Considering this case, the architects came with the idea of a two-level ceiling. The contemporary kitchen here displays the efficiency of plasterboard designs. All the wires are sophisticatedly hidden, placing the appliances on the right spots.
The visual appeal of this layered ceiling is almost irresistible. The double layer created with the help of plasterboard makes it easier to fit chandeliers and further lightings. Such addition can be made anywhere you want.
Juxtaposing lights to the ceiling can be possible only with the help of plasterboard. Seldom do we come across such an architectural masterpiece. This lightening heaven can be created with the help of simple strips only.
The exposed beams, bare stone, and plasterboard ceiling brings the best of an interior architecture. The total combo of art is a perfect idea for higher setting.
Keeping up with the country charm, the plasterboard work has just nailed it. The neutral colours and the stone ceiling perfectly complement each other. This is truly the right way to live country style.
