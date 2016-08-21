Your browser is out-of-date.

10 genius way to use Plasterboard in home design

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style living room Wood effect
Plasterboard walls remain the most economic choice when it comes to increasing the overall aesthetic of a house. Along with being economic, these building materials can be easily shaped into the most magnificent designs.

So, it can be a part of any room, whether it is the kitchen or bathroom or ceiling of the entire house. To give an idea of how plasterboard can be used in decorating the entire house with exquisite style, here we have some great examples offered by top-notch interior architects:

Separating Wall

Wnętrze domu jednorodzinnego , Gil Architekci Gil Architekci Modern kitchen
Being one of the most appreciated interior architectural designs, plasterboard can be installed within the weekend only. And, when it is just about a separation between the living and kitchen area, things get easier.

Place it at the end corner of the kitchen counter tops to create a separating wall between the two areas. For a flawless architecture, it should coordinate with the height of the kitchen counter tops. Make it a bit higher to attain a grand look.

Virtual Ceiling

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL, pedro quintela studio pedro quintela studio Country style living room Wood effect
pedro quintela studio

THE AZÓIA´S JEWEL

Bored of the principal roof of the house? Add in a virtual one. You can create a false ceiling with the help of plasterboards. They are easy to fit in and within no time, you can showcase the interior of your style. It’s just about the visual appeal as even the electric wire and plumbing gets easier with these virtual ceilings.

Contrasting Décor

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

The vibrant hues of the walls and curtains of this house have coordinated excellently to redefine elegance. Even the shelves and closets are meant to complement the interior. What makes it the perfect choice for décor is the carved plasterboard ceiling. Giving a contrasting appeal to the entire space, the ceiling just nailed it.

A Vibrant Mix

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

This country style kitchen would have been incomplete without the plasterboard separation. The mastering job is accomplished by the plasterboard, separating the place in two parts. Use it as a living area or a tranquil dining place, the kitchen has maintained its warmth for all sorts of settings.

Colorful Kids Room

homify Modern nursery/kids room Wood White
homify

A beautiful work with plasterboard. Pleasing to the eyes, this is a dream house of any kid. Ample space has been created by putting a small partition in the room. The wooden flooring acts as the perfect pedestal for colorful rugs. Boy or a girl, this design suits all the kids.

Two Level Effect

CASA RR8, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Minimalist kitchen
Grupo Arsciniest

Wires flowing around the ceiling are difficult to hide. Considering this case, the architects came with the idea of a two-level ceiling. The contemporary kitchen here displays the efficiency of plasterboard designs. All the wires are sophisticatedly hidden, placing the appliances on the right spots.


​Vibrant Living Area

False ceiling lighting patterns homify Living roomLighting
homify

False ceiling lighting patterns

The visual appeal of this layered ceiling is almost irresistible. The double layer created with the help of plasterboard makes it easier to fit chandeliers and further lightings. Such addition can be made anywhere you want.

​Illusionary Lights

Bedroom false ceiling design homify Asian style bathroom
homify

Bedroom false ceiling design

Juxtaposing lights to the ceiling can be possible only with the help of plasterboard. Seldom do we come across such an architectural masterpiece. This lightening heaven can be created with the help of simple strips only.

Created with Heights

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
JAMIE FALLA

Les Jenemies

The exposed beams, bare stone, and plasterboard ceiling brings the best of an interior architecture. The total combo of art is a perfect idea for higher setting.

​Country Charm

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style bedroom
Forest Eyes Photography

A cottage of two halves

Keeping up with the country charm, the plasterboard work has just nailed it. The neutral colours and the stone ceiling perfectly complement each other. This is truly the right way to live country style.

For more ideas about home decors click here.

Top 5 of the Week: Modern and Small Indian Homes
Which one of these amazing plasterboard design is your favourite?


