18 beautiful and functional L-shaped kitchens designed for Indian homes

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
The Original British Standard Kitchen, British Standard by Plain English British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
Loading admin actions …

While some people might like parallel or U-shaped kitchen designs, the fact is, L-shaped kitchen layouts will always be a classic, and they will never go out of style.

Whether you like contemporary or vintage designs, L-shaped kitchens can incorporate all into one.

Here are some of the jaw dropping L-shaped kitchens to inspire you:

Incorporate more space

homify Modern kitchen Marble White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen is a part of a small 320 square feet studio apartment in Mumbai, and yet, the kitchen has been carefully incorporated in the living cum bed room. L-shaped layout only makes this space look bigger.

Industrial look

Warehouse kitchen design LWK London Kitchens Industrial style kitchen
LWK London Kitchens

Warehouse kitchen design

LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens
LWK London Kitchens

Another studio apartment but this one has more of an industrial feel, and the high ceilings certainly help creating that industrial aura.

Vintage

​ПРОВАНСАЛЬСКИЕ ОТТЕНКИ В ДЕКОРЕ СОВРЕМЕННЫХ АПАРТАМЕНТОВ, Бюро домашних интерьеров Бюро домашних интерьеров Country style kitchen
Бюро домашних интерьеров

Бюро домашних интерьеров
Бюро домашних интерьеров
Бюро домашних интерьеров

This kitchen takes inspiration from the roaring 1960s, right from the pistachio green cabinets to the pale yellow walls. The hanging lamps complement the entire décor perfectly.

Utilize smaller space

KITCHEN Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors

KITCHEN

Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors
Debra Carroll Interiors

Just because the kitchen has a smaller space, doesn’t mean an L-layout cannot be successfully pulled off and this kitchen clearly proves that. The special section for placing wines utilizes space perfectly.

Keep it contemporary

Kitchen Design, VISUAL KRAFT VISUAL KRAFT Kitchen Design,Interior Design
VISUAL KRAFT

Kitchen Design

VISUAL KRAFT
VISUAL KRAFT
VISUAL KRAFT

This kitchen pulls off a 10 on the contemporary scale with dark wood cabinets and white table top. The grey electronics look great against the kitchen tiles.

Go green

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your food is organic and green, then why shouldn’t your kitchen be too? The combination of green and tree wood, this kitchen makes you feel like you just stepped into the jungle.


Use the big area

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you are lucky enough to have a large area in your house, then don’t cut it down with walls around your kitchen. Instead, you can use an L-shaped design to keep the area more open.

Keep it cosy

Casa di Panarea, Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca KitchenBench tops
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca

Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca
Studio di Architettura Manuela Zecca

If you like vintage designs more, and keeping your house space cosy, then pick an old school kitchen tile like this and just go with the flow.

Go black

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style kitchen
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

Innovate Interiors & Fabricators
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators
Innovate Interiors & Fabricators

People usually don’t go for black in interiors because it makes the rooms look smaller. But this combination of black and dark orange works in the best way possible.

Choose bright colours

cuisine jaune, CUISINE ESSENTIEL CUISINE ESSENTIEL KitchenCabinets & shelves
CUISINE ESSENTIEL

CUISINE ESSENTIEL
CUISINE ESSENTIEL
CUISINE ESSENTIEL

Forget the usual wood colours for kitchen cabinets and platform tops, instead go with bright colours. Choose a matching rug to complement the décor.

Build more cabinets for storage

homify Modern kitchen Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Cooking isn’t an issue with small kitchens, it’s the storage which becomes a big issue. This kitchen design solves that issue by introducing cabinets all over the room.

Go big

Апартаменты в стиле Поп-Арт, ООО "ИНТЕРИОР" ООО 'ИНТЕРИОР' Modern kitchen
ООО <q>ИНТЕРИОР</q>

ООО "ИНТЕРИОР"
ООО <q>ИНТЕРИОР</q>
ООО "ИНТЕРИОР"

Bright red colours with a picture of Audrey Hepburn in the background, and this kitchen stills pulls it all off with perfection. The idea is to provide a balance with subtle colours.

Go for neutral shades

Residence 2, Dynamic Designss Dynamic Designss Modern kitchen
Dynamic Designss

Residence 2

Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss
Dynamic Designss

This kitchen had a lot of space, but since the owners needed enough storage too, the architects planned a complete storage at the back, and the front section in an L-shape.

Open space kitchen

Kitchen, Sleek the Kitchen Specialist Sleek the Kitchen Specialist
Sleek the Kitchen Specialist

Kitchen

Sleek the Kitchen Specialist
Sleek the Kitchen Specialist
Sleek the Kitchen Specialist

Another great design for studio apartments, this kitchen extends into the living room and uses neutral shades. The perfect design for a bachelor pad.

Go British

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Country style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

This kitchen has a vintage British style design and it uses old white and off black colour for cabinets and walls. The gorgeous lamp and sink were reclaimed. Add some earthenware and you have got yourself a winner.

Dinning cum kitchen

Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Eclectic style kitchen
LEIVARS

Porthleven

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Extend your kitchen to include the dining room, and you would never have to carry food outside. This kitchen took the unusual way and used dark grey cabinets.

Make living platforms

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This kitchen is a part of a 425 square feet house which dissolves the notion of rooms, and makes living platforms instead.

Extend kitchen to your backyard

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

If you like setting a barbeque all-round the year, then why not have an open space right next to your kitchen like this one?

If you like this post, you guaranteed to like this one as well - Remodel your kitchen to suit your lifestyle

How to prepare your home for guests!
Which one of these l-shaped kitchen designs is your favourite?


