8 Gorgeous ways to use 3D wall panels in your house

Remember the time when adding texture to your walls meant several days of painstaking effort by a painting specialist? Thanks to 3D wall art and panels, making your walls pop is easier than ever before. Not only are these panels eco-friendly as they are made from natural fibres, but they are also easy to install, whether you choose to opt for DIY or get help from a design professional.

3D wall coverings come in a range of designs, shapes and sizes, so picking one that suits your home is easy. We’ve highlighted different ways in which you can use them to bring your walls to life.