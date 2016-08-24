8 Gorgeous ways to use 3D wall panels in your house

Remember the time when adding texture to your walls meant several days of painstaking effort by a painting specialist? Thanks to 3D wall art and panels, making your walls pop is easier than ever before. Not only are these panels eco-friendly as they are made from natural fibres, but they are also easy to install, whether you choose to opt for DIY or get help from a design professional.
3D wall coverings come in a range of designs, shapes and sizes, so picking one that suits your home is easy. We’ve highlighted different ways in which you can use them to bring your walls to life.
Dining rooms need soothing décor that improves appetites and presents the perfect setting for a relaxed meal. Introducing a 3D wall covering with a tranquil image is a nice way of creating the right ambiance for dining. In this home, the custom designed 3D wall art with an image of Buddha adds calmness to the area.
Passageways are the most neglected area of a home as they don’t do much other than linking a few rooms together. However, a stylish passageway can contribute towards creating an overall good impression about your home. Using a small 3D art panel on the wall can add a touch of sophistication to the area.
Using 3D wall panels to the living area adds an interesting texture to the walls. Whether it’s the sunlight streaming in through the windows or the spotlights casting a glow on the wall, the texture of 3D wall art introduces a play of light and shadow in the interiors, infusing warmth and elegance into the room.
When entertaining guests or during parties, the bar area is the most popular place to hangout. Adding 3D wall covering to the background wall introduces sophistication the area, giving it the appearance of a fancy bar in a fine dining restaurant or lounge.
In this bedroom, using 3D art on the wall and ceiling adds a stylish touch that knits together the room into a cosy and comfortable area – perfect for relaxing.
Stairwells tend to be dark and drab because of the natural light being blocked by the stairs on the higher level. Adding a white 3D wall panel lit up by a spotlight is an elegant way to brighten up the area.
Whether it’s for a feature wall or to introduce a bold colour to brighten up a pastel room, 3D wall panels are an easier alternative to the laborious process of sticking embossed wallpaper or creating a textured wall using plaster and paint.
While 3D wall panelling cannot replace stone cladding, it can be used as a quick fix to add a cladded look to the inner walls of patios and balconies that are not open to the sky.
Undeniably, 3D wall panels are the latest trend in wall coverings due to the wide variety of options available as well as their eco-friendliness. If you prefer using wall paper in your home, take a look at this ideabook for some tips.