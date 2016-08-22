A Stylish and Colourful Brazilian House

The Residencia M & M by the architects at Daniele Galante Arquitetura in Presidente Prudente is a charming design statement that is modern, warm, homely yet luxurious. Clean lines and subtle hues define its exteriors, while vibrant colours and exciting pattern play rule the interiors. Especially, its outdoor kitchen is a sight to behold, and the backyard is a lavish getaway of sorts. A chic and contemporary decor style runs through this Brazilian abode with trendy lighting and an ardent love for brightness. Read on to know more.
The façade boasts of a strong linear quality with the brackets of its structure overlapping each other in a trendy style. The two wings of the home have been separated by an inverted L in stark grey that stands out against the white background of the home’s façade. A tall and welcoming wooden entrance door tones down the starkness of white and an expansive stone patio contrasts the lush manicured greenery of the property beautifully.
The living room is a cosy space despite its stark and modern elements. The things that bring these elements together to exude warmth include the pattern on the rug as well as the wooden fixtures like the bright doors. The couches worship linearity, yet they have a plush quality that makes for a comfortable statement. The large TV against the shiny black panel tops a sleek console table decked with a lively bunch of flowers.
The kitchen is lined with gleaming tiles while the granite countertops make for a luxurious look. The beige and cream cabinets balance the browns of the counter, as chrome appliances add a contemporary touch. Chic pendant lights and a large window take care of all the illumination the kitchen needs.
The vintage wallpaper depicting old brands of household items adds a whimsical and quirky touch to the cooking space. The gleaming chrome chimney lends a modern appeal though against the wallpaper, while the embedded cook top emphasises smart functionality.
The outdoor kitchen which leads to the pool and the backyard of the house is a visual delight with its colourful patterned tiles and sleek designs. Trendy lights and minimalistic fixtures complement the brown and beige environs of the kitchen and balance the vibrancy of the space well.
The oven and cooking stove in the outdoor kitchen enjoy the vibrant touches of the patterned tiles too. Gleaming brown and beige surfaces also pair with peppy orange cabinets for a look you won’t forget in a hurry.
The free form pool in the backyard lies in close proximity to the outdoor kitchen, and is embedded in a warm wooden deck. Elegant stones line its curvy edge, while wall-mounted greens add extra freshness to the earthy space.
Say goodbye to Monday morning blues with this delightful bathroom lined with brilliant turquoise mosaic tiles. The sleek sink cabinet in white and blue matches steps with the walls too, while extremely modish sanitary fixtures offer minimalistic comfort.
Loaded artfully with joyful colours and patterns, this modern and stylish home is a treat for the senses. Take another tour if you want more inspiration - An edgy Indian house.