9 Different ways to use mirror at home

Most of us consider mirrors as a functional accessory. It’s a piece of reflective glass that helps us to get dressed to perfection. We look into them when we wash our faces or apply makeup. However, mirrors can play a role in making your home more beautiful and harmonious.

In addition to being used as a Feng Shui tool to correct the flow of negative energy inside your home, mirrors can serve as a décor accessory that completely transforms a room from dull to stunning.Here are 9 different ways in which you can use mirrors to give your home a face lift.