9 Different ways to use mirror at home

Most of us consider mirrors as a functional accessory. It’s a piece of reflective glass that helps us to get dressed to perfection. We look into them when we wash our faces or apply makeup. However, mirrors can play a role in making your home more beautiful and harmonious.
In addition to being used as a Feng Shui tool to correct the flow of negative energy inside your home, mirrors can serve as a décor accessory that completely transforms a room from dull to stunning.Here are 9 different ways in which you can use mirrors to give your home a face lift.
If you can’t find the perfect painting to hang on a wall in a bedroom, use an elegant mirror with a beautifully carved frame to change the look of the room.
In an apartment with limited privacy, when you have no choice but to cover a bathroom or bedroom window to block out direct views from a neighbouring apartment, using large mirrors that reflect the natural light coming in through the shutters brightens up the room and turns it from claustrophobic to cheerful.
Even a feature wall needs an accessory to elevate its look. When finding a matching accessory poses a challenge, use mirrors of different sizes and shapes to create an artistic feature that is eye-catching. Work with your designer to create a look that resembles an art installation, like in this home.
Mirrors can replace paintings in a minimalist home to create a simple yet stunning look. In this home, the use of two rows of mirrors on the wall of the dining area adds a classy element with a different still life scene being reflected in each mirror.
In a home that has traditional décor, using a wooden dressing table with an upholstered stool enhances the look of the bedroom. A mirrored dressing table is also a recommended Feng Shui tool for infusing positive energy into the bedroom. However, take care that it doesn’t reflect the bed and is not too close to it.
If you are one of those people who likes to bring back collectibles from places that you visit and display them in your living room, how about starting a mirror collection? Displaying different types of mirrors on your wall will not only increase the positive energy flowing through your home, but will also add interest to your walls and provide a conversation starter in your living room.
Few people think about using mirrors to reflect outdoor spaces. However, it can create a charming setting on a terrace or in a garden by reflecting stunning scenery or a spectacular skyline so that your guests have a pleasant view irrespective of where they are seated.
In urban areas, where the view outside isn’t always charming, using a combination of glass and mirror allows you to create a stunning setting in your home without having to rely on a good view. This home demonstrates the use of the combination of decorative lace shutters and mirrors against a bright wall to create a lovely ambiance indoors.
In a small room, the use of mirrored wardrobes or closets creates the illusion of space by reflecting the room and tricking the eyes into believing the room is larger than it is.
