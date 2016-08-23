How to impress your family with your house

Undeniably, Indians are house proud! We love to show off our homes to family and friends, but that brings with it the pressure of having a home that always looks as perfect as the ones we see in design magazines. Well, the good news is that it’s more achievable than you think!
We’ve highlighted 9 tips that can help you to impress your family whenever they visit.
First impressions count. Your entrance way presents the first view of your home. Keeping it neat and tidy at all times is just half the job done. Make your foyer or entrance way stunning by introducing bright colours that instantly add a warm ambiance. Ensure that it is well lit at all times.
Living rooms are where guests spend the maximum time in your home. Decorate it to create a pleasing setting that is elegant yet casual so that your family feels relaxed. Comfortable seating is a key feature for ensuring that guests feel at home. Add colour in the form of upholstery and accessories to make the area interesting.
When family comes to visit, it’s usually over a meal. Hence, your dining area should have a warm vibe that relaxes them and creates a setting for an enjoyable feast. If you choose minimalist dining room furniture, add lighting or bright décor accessories to infuse warmth into the area.
Nothing impresses guests more than a clean kitchen with sparkling counters. Get your designer to include sufficient storage in your kitchen so that everything has a designated place. Store things away as soon as you use them to ensure your kitchen counters remain free of clutter. Regularly scrub the counter tops, sink and back-splash tiles to keep them spotless before your family visits.
It’s not often that guests go barging into your bedroom without being invited. However, when you are giving your family the guided tour of your new home, they will want to see all the rooms. Make your bedroom memorable by using coordinated bed linen and rugs that present a cosy image.
In any house, one of the features any visitor admires, be it family or friend, is a large walk-in closet that links the master bedroom and the en suite bath. While designing your home, try to include a walk in dressing area.
While a spotless bathroom does wonders for creating a goodimpression about your housekeeping skills, in order to make it the talk of thetown, you need to add memorable features, whether it’s colourful tiles, a largebath tub or a rain shower. You can also add a five-star touchto a minimalist bathroom by placing rolled-up towels and luxury accessoriessuch as candles or gold fixtures to make an impression.
The soothing influence of greenery should not be underrated while designing your home. Get your garden or terrace professionally landscaped to make it picture perfect. If you don’t have the space for a garden, at least fill your patio and interiors with potted plants that add a relaxing vibe to your home.
Create a more complete home by ensuring that no corner is left bare and boring. Adding a colourful chair, rug or accessory to a neglected corner can enhance the beauty of your house.
A perfect home is a combination of several beautiful rooms and features that together present a picture-perfect look. Use these tips to create an impressive home. For tips on adding harmony to your interiors, view this ideabook.