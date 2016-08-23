The Makeover of an Unbecoming Living Room

A beautifully carved stone lattice wall on one side and rustic stone walls on the other sides, bring out the serenity and Zen-like calm of this courtyard attached to the living room. The pebbled floor and lush greenery come together for a refreshing and visually enticing impact too.

Contemporary designs, sleek accents and fashionable furnishing dramatically changed the atmosphere of this once shoddy living room. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further - The Brilliant Renovation of a Tiny Apartment.