15 beautiful courtyards that you must see

Courtyards have been an essential component of Indian architecture for centuries. Traditionally, they were a part of most joint family homes as they provided a central and private space for family activities. Architecturally, they are an effective means of bringing in natural light and ventilation to the rooms on the ground floor.

To this day, they are a charming addition to many an Indian house. If you are looking for a courtyard design for your dream home, we’ve put together this ideabook to present 15 of the best options that we have come across. Enjoy!