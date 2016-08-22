Your browser is out-of-date.

15 beautiful courtyards that you must see

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Classic style garden
Courtyards have been an essential component of Indian architecture for centuries. Traditionally, they were a part of most joint family homes as they provided a central and private space for family activities. Architecturally, they are an effective means of bringing in natural light and ventilation to the rooms on the ground floor.

To this day, they are a charming addition to many an Indian house. If you are looking for a courtyard design for your dream home, we’ve put together this ideabook to present 15 of the best options that we have come across. Enjoy!

​1. Classic Terrace

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design homify Classic style garden
homify

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design

homify
homify
homify

With paved stone that it is easy to maintain and a trellis running along the fence, this is a classic design that presents the family a space to relax in the midst of a flower garden. The stone fountain with the gargoyle spouting water from the wall adds a soothing element.

2. ​Oriental Charm

Courtyard Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses Plant,Property,Wood,Fixture,Door,Architecture,Interior design,Line,Floor,Flooring
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Courtyard

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

This internal courtyard in New Delhi rests over a sunken pebble bed covered by a glass top. The use of wooden flooring around the glass, a tall palm, silk blinds and the exquisitely carved door leading to the backyard give it an oriental feel.

3. ​Modern Beauty

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden Plant,Window,Building,Architecture,Floor,Wood,Flooring,Urban design,Line,Houseplant
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

With a floor aquarium covered with toughened glass, pebbles, a few potted plants and decorative niches spaced out over the double-ceiling height, this professionally designed internal courtyard has a minimalist look.

4. ​Asian Elegance

Courtyard homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Courtyard

homify
homify
homify

Less is more as far as this courtyard is concerned. With its open to the sky layout decorated with earthen urns, a Frangipani tree and a rough stone wall, it’s simple, but classy.

5. ​Earthy Nature

Courtyard GDKdesigns Minimalist houses
GDKdesigns

Courtyard

GDKdesigns
GDKdesigns
GDKdesigns

A part of a home with Portuguese influenced architecture, this open courtyard has a relaxing feel that adds to its charm. The large courtyard has nothing more than a tall bamboo plant in the centre with the play of light and shadow through the leaves creating a natural feature that enhances its beauty.

​6. Glorious Garden

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Unique Landscapes

Courtyard Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A courtyard with herb and vegetable gardens is the perfect element to a home with a sustainable design. It also presents the opportunity for the family to bond over gardening during the weekends.


​7. Geometric Connection

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern garden
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Wrapped by rooms on all sides, this central courtyard makes use of geometry to knit together the different spaces. The circle in the centre is filled with pebbles and has a rough textured stone in the middle. Natural plants add a refreshing element.

8. ​Stark Beauty

External Courtyard Facit Homes Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Facit Homes

External Courtyard

Facit Homes
Facit Homes
Facit Homes

The external courtyard of this lovely log cabin uses different textures and patterns with wood to create a unique look that is ultra-modern. The leafless tree at the centre adds to its stark beauty.

​9. Bollywood Inspired

Open courtyard 23DC Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
23DC Architects

Open courtyard

23DC Architects
23DC Architects
23DC Architects

This gorgeous open courtyard located in the centre of the house is larger than life, as though inspired by a Bollywood home. The sandstone cladding, lush vegetation and beautiful water features come together to present a grand look.

10. ​Contemporary Style

Contemporary Courtyard Nimble Interiors Classic style living room
Nimble Interiors

Contemporary Courtyard

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

In the absence of an open-to-sky option, an internal courtyard can make clever use of lighting to provide a central structure that has an open feel with fixtures replicating natural light.

​11. Modern Terrace

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Using wood instead of stone paving, and steel and moulded plastic furniture instead of wrought iron, this courtyard is a modern version of a typical classic design. The raised wooden planter beds add to its charm.

​12. Rustic Beauty

The central courtyard M+P Architects Collaborative Rustic style houses Plant,Property,Building,Houseplant,Tree,Wood,Window,Interior design,Architecture,Brick
M+P Architects Collaborative

The central courtyard

M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative
M+P Architects Collaborative

Set in a rustic home, this open-to-sky central courtyard uses natural materials such as stone tiles, brick walls and a few potted plants to make a cosy space where the family can gather for a cup of tea or conversation.

​13. Bare Minimum

minimal city courtyard Claire Potter Design Minimalist style garden
Claire Potter Design

minimal city courtyard

Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design

When the courtyard is limited by space, instead of doing away with it, using the bare minimum accessories such as tall trees in planter boxes set on a wooden deck presents a refreshing space where one can step out for some tranquillity.

​14. Vast Expanse

A welcoming, secure courtyard Brilliant Lighting Modern houses
Brilliant Lighting

A welcoming, secure courtyard

Brilliant Lighting
Brilliant Lighting
Brilliant Lighting

When space is not a constraint, a large open courtyard that links the rooms along the length of the house is wonderful as it allows you to step outdoors from any room.

15. ​Under the Skylight

The pleasing element Sanskriti Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sanskriti Architects

The pleasing element

Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects
Sanskriti Architects

In this home, the courtyard is placed under a central skylight that floods the home with natural light. With lush greenery, it has the feel of the outdoors, but is protected from the natural elements.

Have you seen something that you like? For courtyard garden designs, visit this ideabook.

Which of these courtyards would you like in your home? Respond in the comments below.


