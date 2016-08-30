8 Divine Pooja Room Ideas for your New Home

Even before deciding on the colour of the walls, Indian homeowners decide where they are going to place their deities in their new house so that they can feel blessed and peaceful.
But, if our bedrooms and bathrooms deserve a grand interior makeover, so should the pooja rooms. After all, this is the place we turn to during tough times, and it is the epicentre of positivity in our homes.
Whether you have a whole room or just a corner to spare, it’s easy to transform it into your very own sacred, and divine pooja room.
Here are some divine pooja room ideas for your new home:
If you have an extra room in the house, then you can transform it into your own pooja room. It doesn’t have to be too big, after all, most of the time, it will just be you and your family. It’s important to choose soothing colours and lighting, so that you can feel the peace and contentment, as soon as you enter the room.
If you have a big living room, you could transform one of the walls into your pooja space by changing up the walls and placing deity’s idol. Metal diyas at both ends and a copper pooja plate would be a great addition.
If you do not have too much area in the house, you can set up your pooja room in the living room corner. While wood might be a common choice for partitioning, glass would look way more elegant. A temple bell on top will give a great ethnic touch to the area.
If you have a storage room in the house which you don’t use as much, turn that into your own divine pooja room. Again, the interior and lighting should be well coordinated so that it can give you a soothing feel. Glass doors are a great way to transform an average looking room.
This an ideal solution for apartments where there isn’t much place available—A living room cabinet can be transformed into a pooja space. Temple bells can be added on top, and the drawer below can be used to store all the pooja-related items. You can put 2-3 shelves on top to place the deities. While there won’t be any sitting space in pooja cabinets, this is great for working individuals who are looking for less maintenance.
If you are falling short of space, but you do not want to sacrifice on your beloved temple, then why not use the extra kitchen storeroom and turn it into a temple?
You can have extra cabinets in the kitchen to make sure you have enough storage in the kitchen. A great plus to this design is that it is vastu approved too. Kitchen is supposed to be the purest place in the house, and hence, placing a temple here is absolutely perfect
This temple design has been inspired by Tanjore carvings, and that is why, every inch of it looks so divine. Apart from wood, silk brocade has been used to give the entire place a traditional look.
Inspired by Buddha, and the Bodhi tree design, this temple area is every bit of design and exquisite.
Hopefully, with these ideas, you will be able to create an amazing pooja room in your house. Also, do check out this post - Designing a pooja room