8 Divine Pooja Room Ideas for your New Home

Even before deciding on the colour of the walls, Indian homeowners decide where they are going to place their deities in their new house so that they can feel blessed and peaceful.

But, if our bedrooms and bathrooms deserve a grand interior makeover, so should the pooja rooms. After all, this is the place we turn to during tough times, and it is the epicentre of positivity in our homes.

Whether you have a whole room or just a corner to spare, it’s easy to transform it into your very own sacred, and divine pooja room.

Here are some divine pooja room ideas for your new home: