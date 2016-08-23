Your browser is out-of-date.

20 Perfect Closet Designs for Bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
ARMARIOS, MUEBLES OYAGA MUEBLES OYAGA BedroomWardrobes & closets
Your day begins in the bedroom, browsing the closet for the perfect outfit. That means for a happy morning, you need to have a well-arranged bedroom and more than that an exemplary closet.

To help you find inspiration for yourprofessionally designed closet design, here are 20 stunning closets for your bedroom:

Style it with grace

Elfa Einbauschrank mit grauer Glasfüllung im Schlafzimmer, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Adding the extravagance of modern styling, these glass framed sliders are just perfect for any contemporary bedroom. The basket pull-outs fitted with shelves make the placement much better.

The Classic Dressing Room

Vestidores y Closets, Interioriza Interioriza Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
The neutral tone and well-spaced closet envelops the room with a keen sense of style. The best part is—you can also place your favorite books among these spacious compartments.

The Bright Wardrobe

Lumi - Mehr Raum für Ihre Persönlichkeit., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers Wood-Plastic Composite Orange
Beautiful woodwork in tremendous hues make this closet a bold and chic choice. There are drawers and drawers, and drawers, letting you arrange your favorites according to priority.

The Youth’s Closet

TIRAMOLLA, Tumidei Tumidei Nursery/kid's roomWardrobes & closets
Designed to keep up with the proactive life of youngsters, this closet sets the fantasy high. There is everything you can imagine, including pull-in-beds, wardrobes, and bookcases.

Modern Style

ARMARIOS, MUEBLES OYAGA MUEBLES OYAGA BedroomWardrobes & closets
Call it a gentleman's lair, suited to those who like everything at the right place. Well designed for the sophisticated collection of a modern man, this wardrobe is a mix of class and elegance.

A divine showcase of luxury

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
This closet appears so plain and simple, yet the chic essence of it is maintained in every nook. The sleek wooden style closet is a well-thought addition to this room.


The Sliding Closet

PATMOS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL BedroomWardrobes & closets
What gains all the attention here is the classic sliding door. It separates the bedroom from the wardrobe in a redefined finish. Slide it and you get enough space to layer your clothes and shoes.

The Bed box

Au Lit, ECUS ECUS BedroomBeds & headboards
Hold on! Is that inside the bed? Yes, just one click and you can have your bed transformed into a mini closet to store anything you want.

A Master Closet

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
His or her, the purpose will be sufficiently met with this closet in the bedroom. Shoes, accessories or the favorite attire, stuff it all with relevance.

Country Style Closet

Mobili in stile Shabby Chic, Mobilinolimit Mobilinolimit BedroomWardrobes & closets
Well, this reminds of the typical country style wardrobes. So, if you are bored of the modern and chic ways of arranging your clothes, glide back a few decades and this is what you will find.

The Clothes Rail

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
An exquisite fusion of both traditional and modern materials, this clothing rail is just an out of the box idea. The best part is they are collapsible and that means you can ship it easily.

The Secret Closet

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
It looks nothing like a wardrobe, but inside lies the true essence. With the a charming appearance, this design is a truly intelligent idea.

Close It in Inside the Attic

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube BedroomWardrobes & closets
There can’t be a better way to utilize the attic space. Seldom do we come across such an idea to revamp the hardly used areas of the room.

Paint it in Vibrant Colors

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

A dream closet for any girl, this huge closet design can be the perfect addition to your bedroom. Vibrant colors of your choice are going to adorn the bedroom with class and there is enough space too.

The Dream Cabinet

Einbauschränke, CABINET Schranksysteme AG CABINET Schranksysteme AG BedroomWardrobes & closets
Organization was the main agenda while creating this masterpiece. Whether, it’s his, or her, the value remains equal.

The Two-Sided Closet

TAG camerette, Siloma srl Siloma srl BedroomWardrobes & closets
Designed with brilliant interpretation of dual direction, this two-sided closet offers a way to store your books and clothes in a dramatic way.

Cover it up

Casa con estilo en Sant Iscle, fuusta fuusta BedroomWardrobes & closets
An open wardrobe with the covering of curtains. No doors, no sliders, just stuff in the items and open the curtains.

Showcase the Extravagance

CABINA ARMADIO, Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri BedroomWardrobes & closets
The ingeniously designed layout of the closet is a true inspiration for perfectionists. If you are in love with drawers, this is the perfect closet design for you.

Colorful Closet

wardrobe homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Pink
wardrobe

Again colors play the main role in this closet with delicately defined shades of pink. Perfect for the girls who like it a bit bold.

Sleek Settings

Exklusives Einrichten mit "Kettnaker" by AVELIS der besten deutschen Möbelmanufaktur , Einrichtungshaus Avelis GmbH & Co KG Einrichtungshaus Avelis GmbH & Co KG BedroomWardrobes & closets
Einrichtungshaus Avelis GmbH & Co KG
The sleek doors of the wardrobe are designed to perfectly blend with the surrounding. They even match with the ceilings and outdoor.

To get more bedroom and closet ideas, check this post - 20 Bedrooms of Splendour.

A Shabby Barn Transforms into a Fabulous Home
Which of these closet designs is your favourite?


