20 Perfect Closet Designs for Bedroom

Your day begins in the bedroom, browsing the closet for the perfect outfit. That means for a happy morning, you need to have a well-arranged bedroom and more than that an exemplary closet.
To help you find inspiration for yourprofessionally designed closet design, here are 20 stunning closets for your bedroom:
Adding the extravagance of modern styling, these glass framed sliders are just perfect for any contemporary bedroom. The basket pull-outs fitted with shelves make the placement much better.
The neutral tone and well-spaced closet envelops the room with a keen sense of style. The best part is—you can also place your favorite books among these spacious compartments.
Beautiful woodwork in tremendous hues make this closet a bold and chic choice. There are drawers and drawers, and drawers, letting you arrange your favorites according to priority.
Designed to keep up with the proactive life of youngsters, this closet sets the fantasy high. There is everything you can imagine, including pull-in-beds, wardrobes, and bookcases.
Call it a gentleman's lair, suited to those who like everything at the right place. Well designed for the sophisticated collection of a modern man, this wardrobe is a mix of class and elegance.
This closet appears so plain and simple, yet the chic essence of it is maintained in every nook. The sleek wooden style closet is a well-thought addition to this room.
What gains all the attention here is the classic sliding door. It separates the bedroom from the wardrobe in a redefined finish. Slide it and you get enough space to layer your clothes and shoes.
Hold on! Is that inside the bed? Yes, just one click and you can have your bed transformed into a mini closet to store anything you want.
His or her, the purpose will be sufficiently met with this closet in the bedroom. Shoes, accessories or the favorite attire, stuff it all with relevance.
Well, this reminds of the typical country style wardrobes. So, if you are bored of the modern and chic ways of arranging your clothes, glide back a few decades and this is what you will find.
An exquisite fusion of both traditional and modern materials, this clothing rail is just an out of the box idea. The best part is they are collapsible and that means you can ship it easily.
It looks nothing like a wardrobe, but inside lies the true essence. With the a charming appearance, this design is a truly intelligent idea.
There can’t be a better way to utilize the attic space. Seldom do we come across such an idea to revamp the hardly used areas of the room.
A dream closet for any girl, this huge closet design can be the perfect addition to your bedroom. Vibrant colors of your choice are going to adorn the bedroom with class and there is enough space too.
Organization was the main agenda while creating this masterpiece. Whether, it’s his, or her, the value remains equal.
Designed with brilliant interpretation of dual direction, this two-sided closet offers a way to store your books and clothes in a dramatic way.
An open wardrobe with the covering of curtains. No doors, no sliders, just stuff in the items and open the curtains.
The ingeniously designed layout of the closet is a true inspiration for perfectionists. If you are in love with drawers, this is the perfect closet design for you.
Again colors play the main role in this closet with delicately defined shades of pink. Perfect for the girls who like it a bit bold.
The sleek doors of the wardrobe are designed to perfectly blend with the surrounding. They even match with the ceilings and outdoor.
