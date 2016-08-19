15 Gorgeous staircase for every taste

Staircases within the house are no longer mere connecters between floors, but an integral part of its architecture and can be suitably designed to suit internal ambience depending on availability of space. Stairs that were traditionally fashioned out of iron, steel, bricks, stone, wood and cement are now being given trendy shapes and designs with new metal alloys and fiber based materials.
We have compiled a list of 15 staircases designed lovingly by our creative partners that can add style and glamour to your house.
This unusual staircase design has been fashioned out of pipes that are firmly held together and have wooden planks on them for stepping ahead to the next floor. Minimalistic and simple the staircase may look fragile but it is strong enough to handle several adults like a regular staircase and has railings on both sides for safety of children as they tend to run down stairs.
No piece of architecture within a house makes a striking impression as a grand staircase with ornate designs and unusual combination of colors. The perfect staircase to make a grand entrance into the living room, the design falls short of being too ostentatious due to the simple monochrome color mix. Lovely chandelier with charming white crystal lights enhance the beauty of the glorious staircase.
If you are looking for a traditional wooden staircase that is artistic and strong enough to stand the test of time then this clean, wide and open creation in wood and metal should suit your needs very well indeed. Strong metal banister with creative designs on the railings holds your attention while gliding down wide wood stairs.
Who would not fall in love with this smartly designed staircase tucked neatly on the side and almost blending into the wall with its unobtrusive design made of wood and glass. The tiny recessed lights near each step give a additional touch of mysticism to this beautiful staircase that opens out into a grand living room with a colorful ceiling and fairy-tale style chandelier.
Here is a smartly designed floating staircase that makes up for scarcity of space by using simple wood and metal to make a graceful connection between both floors. Slim design and light materials have been used here to create easy to use steps endowing the region with fluidity.
This lovely spiral staircase in blue and black disappearing into a circle to the next level appears like a storm vortex descending down. White stone stairs encircled by silvery railings and banister add to the edgy finish of dark blue roof illuminated by hidden lights giving the place an air of mystery.
Minimalist design has been given a new twist here with entire flight of stairs built around a column of timber slats placed in a circular column. This unusual staircase design is built in such a manner that it does not require a banister as the slats function as support for the staircase built against the wall.
This beautiful staircase design built into an unobtrusive section against the wall is made of two contrasting materials that compliment each other here. Transparent glass supports a long flight of wide wooden steps that are held together by steel rods at different intervals.
Simple in design and structure, this eclectic staircase is built in cantilever style with just an elegant glass railing supported by steel rod. While the staircase may appear suspended in mid air but it is solidly supported by Y shaped concrete structure that hold the stairs in place.
Children live in a fantasy world of their own with princes, queens and other magical beings so why not give them a private area of their own where they can enjoy their make believe fantasies. Designers Aum Architects have done exactly that by building this pretty block staircase that little ones can walk up to and settle into their beds and imagine themselves to be a part of Jack's adventure on the beanstalk.
This breathtakingly beautiful staircase with matured timber handrail and polished stone steps enhances the elegance of the grand hall room. Built in spiral style the stairs have metal slats that act as safety measure against slipping on stone.
This elegantly designed glass staircase may looks fragile and delicate but it has been designed with chemically treated architectural glass specially tempered for the purpose. Minimalist in design and layout the staircase’s grandeur is enhanced by the crystal glass chandelier suspended in the center.
This colorful staircase is a colorful combination of rustic colors and modern design. Bright yellow walls support dark maroon stairs descending into polished marble floor bringing out innate Indian love of bright colors.
To call this Mediterranean style staircase etched with vivacious magenta glass tiles beautiful would be an understatement as it is both stylish and breathtaking against the elegant background of white walls and stainless steel banister.
Elegant and classy are the two words that come to one’s mind on viewing this grand staircase designed out of iron and wood. It comes spiraling down in full Victorian regalia of dark mahogany stairs encircled by wrought iron designs and mahogany balustrade.
