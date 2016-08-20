Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ways to score a workshop at home like a boss

コートヤードとバイクガレージのある家, tai_tai STUDIO tai_tai STUDIO Modern garage/shed
Building a workplace at home is one of the toughest jobs. It can be anything like a garage, a shed, a studio, a work from office or even a workshop- They all are alike and they all need a proper sitting and working environment to let you keep going. However, when it comes to creating a workspace, a lot of things need to be thought and considered. What they are and how you can create the best workplace for yourself at your home? 

homify brings you a complete guide that teaches you the steps to perfecting the Workplace and improve your productivity. 

1.Understand the Purpose

NI house | SANKAIDO, SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂 Rustic style garage/shed
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂

SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂
SANKAIDO | 株式会社 参會堂

Before you start setting up things and calling the professionals to set up your garage or shed, it is necessary to understand the purpose of building your shed. Why had you liked to build a shed at home and what you will be doing there? Will you work as an artist at that place or it will be a garage where you will fix things and broken equipment? Will it be a parking space or simply a small office from where you will work as an entrepreneur?

2.Find the Right Spot

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun Manuj Agarwal Architects Country style garage/shed
Manuj Agarwal Architects

Manuj Agarwal Architects Residence cum Studio, Dehradun

Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects
Manuj Agarwal Architects

When it comes to working at home, it is essential to find the right spot and no it can never be inside your home. You need to find a perfect spot that is nearby your home, maybe in the garden or the garage. The right spot is one where you will feel comfortable while working. It must have a proper connection to water, electricity, and signals. 

3.Have a Resting Space

Концептуальный проект "Жилище с мотоциклами", Александр Б Александр Б Eclectic style garage/shed
Александр Б

Александр Б
Александр Б
Александр Б

If possible, bring a sofa or couch to the workplace as you won't be working for hours in one go. Get relaxed in between when you feel tired. Instead of going home to get relaxed, it is better to stay in the workplace. Else it becomes difficult to come back and restart the work.

4.Gauge the Size

Great customer testimonial from this happy Garageflex customer in Middlesex Garageflex Classic style garage/shed garageflex,case study,bike rack,bike storage,golf storage,workbench,wall cabinets,garage storage,resin floor
Garageflex

Great customer testimonial from this happy Garageflex customer in Middlesex

Garageflex
Garageflex
Garageflex

Knowing the purpose itself will reveal a lot. It will help you decide what size of shed or workplace you must get build. If it is going to be a garage then a small space is of no worth and if you want it to be your place of work as an artist then having a grand space is worthless again. Simply put, right size is the key to ideal workplace. 

5.Use the Right Material

House 134, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects Minimalist garage/shed
Andrew Wallace Architects

House 134

Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects

While we are used to see the regular sheds and workplaces made of woods with one or two windows, same might not hold true for you. Using the right material for construction means taking into consideration the surrounding, the weather and the seasons. For instance, if you live in an area that is prone to rains then wood will not work and get dampen and damaged in a short time. T

6.Let the Bright Lights come Inside

Library house, SSD建築士事務所株式会社 SSD建築士事務所株式会社 Modern garage/shed Solid Wood
SSD建築士事務所株式会社

SSD建築士事務所株式会社
SSD建築士事務所株式会社
SSD建築士事務所株式会社

It is a well-proven fact that bright lights increase the productivity of the worker and enhances their mood. Use this principal and proven law while you get your workplace build. Bright natural lights will help you cut on power bills as well as make you feel happy and productive everyday. 


7.Keep it Clutter Free

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

One of the most common thing we all encounter is once a shed or garage is made, we start stuffing it with clutter. Whether a broken chair or table, we freely shift it to the workplace just to make it look clumsy, unattractive and ultimately, unproductive. A cluttered space will never make you feel like working. Keep it clutter free and clean as well as organized like the one above. No decorations, no maintenance yet systematic.

8.Have a separate sitting area

home office Synectics partners Minimalist study/office Iron/Steel White
Synectics partners

home office

Synectics partners
Synectics partners
Synectics partners

If you are into a profession where you will be dealing with outsiders like an artist, a garage holder who fixes machinery or cars then having a separate sitting area adds value to your work and the workplace as well. Make a good impression and set some sleek chairs and a table in the new mini-office.

Get some DIY ideas to create furniture by yourself from here.

9.Try to have Greenery

Autospace, ecospace españa ecospace españa Prefabricated Garage Wood Wood effect
ecospace españa

ecospace españa
ecospace españa
ecospace españa

It is best if you can add some greenery to your workplace. It can be in the form of plants within the garage or trees in the surrounding. The green plants help to relax your mind, soothe the eyes and also cleanse the surrounding area, making it healthier for you. 

10.Use Wide shelves

Elfa Project Photos : Storage solutions for every room, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Modern garage/shed
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Elfa Project Photos : Storage solutions for every room

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

Since that it is your workplace where you will be required to store a lot of stuff, it is better to have wide and deep shelves instead of steep and closed cabinets. It will store more material as well as help you in finding the items easily. Look at this unique, maintenance free storage idea for your own workplace.

Did we missed out something? Don't forget to share your feedback.


