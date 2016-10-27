A small Flat with many Ideas to copy

Most probably, once you have gone through the details of this mini apartment through this ideabook, we believe you won't feel like owning a big sized villa or home. A mini apartment is all you need if you have got the right designer and kitchen planner by your side. The apartments, better say mini apartment, clearly shows how a small sized home does not always means compromising on quality living and designing space.
We have brought to you an interesting project that is turning heads of the designers and homeowners worldwide because of its architecture, designer touch, elegance and of course, all these things stuffed well within a small space.
A small studio sized home located on the ground floor that comes with its own charm. Not only it is small chic but looks so classic with the traditional style vertical windows configuration. The grey and white facade appears lightening and welcoming.
Might be that it appears to you just like an ordinary looking space that has been stuffed with a bed, a TV screen, and a dining area but there is a lot more to explore and see what you might never ever have thought of. Eat, sleep, cook, relax, entertain yourself and rest, the room has enough for everything and the mobile, multipurpose furniture keeps everything in order.
While from the entrance, we could see the bed and small dining table, entering the area gives a better insight into the home . We can see a large sized cabinet with half glass and half solid doors to store everything of your utility. The large sized showpiece above the cabinet attracts the eyes at the very first glance and makes the room look very young and vibrant.
This image might appear to be nothing more than a boringly placed dining table within a room. But what comes beyond that is unseen and unknown to many of us. Wait and have a look at the next image from the list and know what these cabinets have in store for you?
A minute kitchen area which has been packed within a cabinet. Open the doors and you step into the kitchen where plates, crockery, microwave, sink, coffee maker and everything of need is present and appears to be well placed. The tiny kitchen area can be closed down whenever needed to make the room clutter free and spacious.
The theme of the entire home has been kept light colored, so as to, not make it look and feel like a compact space. The ambiance ejects a happy feel and the lightweight decor and bright lighting are a highlight of this home showing how easy it is to manage a small home if you can keep the unwanted clutter at bay.
Who said that only large bathrooms can look elegant? Here we have a small yet well-laid bathroom area that has a large shower, a sink, the seat and yes, the beautifully printed tiles that require little maintenance. Sufficient area to bath and enjoy. The bathroom is located just behind the room area yet provides an excellent environment to get relaxed.
Similar Story: A Tour to a Transparent House