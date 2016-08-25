6 ideas to copy in your small apartment

Small apartments are affordable and cosy but the challenge lies in designing them to ensure that they have ample natural light and don’t seem too cramped. Unlike a large home, where airy rooms with windows keep even the farthest corners bright, small apartments are often one-room homes that need to incorporate living, dining, kitchen and sleeping quarters into the tiny space without compromising on light and ventilation.
To make your life easier, we’ve picked 6 easy ideas that you can copy and carry through to your small apartment design to make it a cute, cosy and comfortable.
The entrance way of the apartment should not be crowded with too much furniture. It should have an airy feel. Use light colours such as white or cream to make the area bright. Get closets or cupboards with mirrored surfaces that reflect the space and give the impression that it is larger than it is.
Using light colours on the walls is recommended for a small apartment, as bold and dark shades tend to make the walls close in, causing the area to look smaller. However, add a bright colour in the form of a piece of furniture or an accessory to create the illusion of depth that also to bring a cheerful ambiance to the room.
As far as possible, avoid using partitions as they block natural light from the area that they cover. Keep an open plan for the kitchen and include a small dining counter or a separate table in the corner of the space. For bedrooms, where privacy is required at least while entertaining guests, glass or mirrored sliding doors are a good option.
The design of the tiny bathroom in a small apartment needs to be efficient. It requires essential fixtures and fittings to make it comfortable. Don’t forget to include storage to reduce the clutter that might give it a cramped feel. In addition to must-haves such as towel racks and wall-mounted soap dispensers, include open shelves where things can be stashed without crowding up the countertop.
Get a custom designed bed that is at a height, so that you can accommodate storage drawers underneath and save on precious wall space for wardrobes. In this apartment, the clever placement of the bed in a narrow corner near the window provides ample natural light as well as views, while storage drawers stash away under the bed. Another space saving idea for a bed at a height is a bunk-bed over a study desk.
If your home has a loft, instead of using it solely for storage, consider converting it into a living area where you can entertain friends or even relax while listening to music or reading a book. Use low furniture or floor cushions to give the space an airy feel. If possible, add a skylight that brings in natural light and ventilation.
The trick to a well-designed small apartment is a clever layout that includes everything that a larger apartment has, but by using innovative design and layering to make the most of the available space. For designing and space saving tips for small homes, take a look at this ideabook.