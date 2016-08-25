6 ideas to copy in your small apartment

Small apartments are affordable and cosy but the challenge lies in designing them to ensure that they have ample natural light and don’t seem too cramped. Unlike a large home, where airy rooms with windows keep even the farthest corners bright, small apartments are often one-room homes that need to incorporate living, dining, kitchen and sleeping quarters into the tiny space without compromising on light and ventilation.

To make your life easier, we’ve picked 6 easy ideas that you can copy and carry through to your small apartment design to make it a cute, cosy and comfortable.