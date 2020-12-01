10 Mandir Designs for small Indian homes

An Indian home is incomplete without a mandir where the family can pray, meditate or perform daily puja. This isn’t necessarily restricted to Hindu homes. Most Indians like a small space for meditation and prayer, even if they choose not to refer to it as a mandir.
Today’s urban lifestyle has caused space to become precious. As a result, incorporating a small mandir into a home poses a challenge for many homeowners. However, you can work with a professional to custom-design a standalone mandir or make the space for it in a nook or corner in your dining room, bedroom or veranda.
We’ve compiled 10 mandir designs from which you can draw inspiration for including one in your small home.
Adding a vibrant colour such as saffron or green can bring positive energy to your small mandir if it is located in a dark corner of your home. In this home, the back lit Om signage on the wall adds a stunning effect to the area.
If you have space in the end of a corridor/hallway or an extension to a room, wedge a custom-built mandir cabinet between the walls. Decide on the display space depending on the number of images and puja accessories you have. Use the rest of the space for storage.
Tuck away the mandir from direct view by placing in at the dead end of a corridor or balcony and building a doorway in front of it. In this professionally designed home, the use of back lit ceiling panels in vibrant colours adds a nice touch.
In this home, a mandir cabinet is built in a small nook just outside the bedroom. This small temple design has narrow shelves for displaying framed images, while the counter top of the cabinet is used for placing the lamp and other puja accessories.
In the corner of a bedroom or study, an entire wall can be devoted for prayer and meditation, like in this home, where tiny shelves are used to display Ganesha idols, while the main idol of Krishna is placed on a low side cabinet.
A carved wall panel acts as a partition to separate the mandir in this home from the living area. The black and gold frame on the wall adds to the beauty of the small temple, which uses an exquisitely carved white marble mini-mandir unit to display idols.
Building a mandir unit in the corner of a room is a great space saving idea. With clever designing, a simple temple design for home can look lovely like this elegant creation with the latticed frame in the background and under-shelf lighting that adds a sacred glow to the space.
Usually, real mandirs are larger than life, so you can try to recreate the same effect if you have a double-height ceiling in your small studio or loft. Recessed lighting behind converging wall panel strips add depth to the space and makes it seem larger that it is and this effect can be planned with the help of experienced interior decorators.
In a small studio or one-bedroom apartment, dedicate a ledge or shelf in the corner of the room for your mandir. Make sure there is sufficient space for an idol or framed image, as well as a lamp. Add a religious painting or a bright colour on the background wall to separate the space from the rest of the room to have a small temple for home.
Of course, there’s nothing better than a small wooden mandir for a tiny home as it allows the flexibility of moving it from one spot to another until you find the best permanent place for it.
A mandir needs to be peaceful and soothing, so place it in a suitable area where you are least likely to be disturbed. Check out this ideabook to see some beautiful paintings for Pooja rooms.
The touch of luxury and opulence is evident in this rich and complex design of the mandir designed out of wood and inlaid with marble. The intricate carvings of this small mandir for home incite a feeling of awe and appreciation of its beautiful design. It has been cleverly designed with sufficient storage built under the counter for essentials required during pooja.
If these charming pooja room designs have inspired you to create a customized one for yourself here are perfect examples for you choose.