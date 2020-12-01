10 Mandir Designs for small Indian homes

An Indian home is incomplete without a mandir where the family can pray, meditate or perform daily puja. This isn’t necessarily restricted to Hindu homes. Most Indians like a small space for meditation and prayer, even if they choose not to refer to it as a mandir.

Today’s urban lifestyle has caused space to become precious. As a result, incorporating a small mandir into a home poses a challenge for many homeowners. However, you can work with a professional to custom-design a standalone mandir or make the space for it in a nook or corner in your dining room, bedroom or veranda.

We’ve compiled 10 mandir designs from which you can draw inspiration for including one in your small home.