A Shabby Barn Transforms into a Fabulous Home

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style bedroom
Today we are proud to present to you a completely reinvented space in which the final solution is unrecognizable! Before the renovation, the building was formerly an old derelict barn that was attached to the main house. Although it was found in an advanced state of disrepair, after a complete renovation, it has managed to create space for two bedrooms of good size with bathrooms. For all this to be possible, there was a lot of work involved, from the exteriors to the interiors. The restoration of the structure and the roof was considered as the first stage of intervention, subsequently passing to the interior which also had a complete face-lift. The interior designers from KREA Koncept  put into practice their knowledge and taste, and the results are fabulous.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Now, let's have a look at this amazing metamorphosis shall we? 

Before: totally abandoned!

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style houses
As you can see, the house consisted of two buildings: the house and the barn. The two volumes offer lots of potential areas for a good renovation project, and also meeting the contemporary needs of the owners.

Regarding the interior, the new draft provides for the creation of a guest house where the owner's passion and profession is evident in the theme of the interior design. 

Before: a roof in ruins

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style houses
The barn roof was in a deplorable state and really a complete quality intervention was necessary. However, the potential of this space is clear. Aren't you curious to see what our experts have done with it? 

After: unrecognizable!

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
After the renovation, the property is unrecognizable! With the new color applied to the facade, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere was achieved. The surrounding garden appears to be carefully maintained and obviously the house has gained from this intervention. Also a conservatory was created so residents can enjoy contact with nature and natural light at any time of the year. 

Cosy conservatory

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Pictured here we see a close-up of the conservatory we saw earlier. As you can see by the set-up and the furnishings, it's a very cosy space, ideal for having a chit-chat over a cup of coffee while enjoying the garden outside. The natural stone walls give the space a rustic look reminiscent of its past. 

Neo-classical style

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style living room
As we enter, we realize how everything is just as comfortable as we expected. The neo-classical style was the theme chosen for the interior and it may be visible from the living room and the dining room. The brown earthy tone of chesterfield sofas combined with wooden furniture give this space a natural feel. These and other decorative objects make the space unique. 

Arty bedroom

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style bedroom
This arty bedroom is located in the old barn. It consists of a lot of creativity, personality, and originality. The color scheme is lively and varied, while the linen textiles refine decoration. Next, we'll see the bathroom that's attached to this bedroom. 


Coordinated bathroom

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style bathroom
Continuity in design imparts a wholesome feel to interiors and exteriors. Pictured here we can see that this bathroom is well-coordinated with the arty bedroom. The decorative splashes of paint on the mirror indicate the continuity in design from the bedroom to the bathroom. 

Beautiful window frames

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style houses
Whatever the weather, the atmosphere felt in this house is warm and welcoming. The choice of ebony wood beams and window frames couldn't be more suitable, while wrought iron garden furniture give the exteriors a Mediterranean touch. 

For more inspiration, have a look at window frames here on homify

Rustic atmosphere

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style dining room
The rustic atmosphere in this space is enhanced with a Pipistrello lamp and other suspended lighting that define the space. The beautiful wooden floors in warm natural tones provide a warm abiance that coordinates well with the rustic theme. 

Nordic style bedroom

Aménagement d'espaces et décoration d'intérieur pour une maison d'Hôtes, KREA Koncept KREA Koncept Eclectic style bedroom
Another room located in the old barn gives reference to the Nordic style, where in certain areas of the walls a wallpaper with geometric shapes imparts the style. The furniture is also minimalist, with the aim of balancing the whole design in harmony.

We hope you've been inspired by this renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 7 Vastu tips for making your home a happier place

What do you like most about this before and after tour? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


