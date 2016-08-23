A Shabby Barn Transforms into a Fabulous Home

Today we are proud to present to you a completely reinvented space in which the final solution is unrecognizable! Before the renovation, the building was formerly an old derelict barn that was attached to the main house. Although it was found in an advanced state of disrepair, after a complete renovation, it has managed to create space for two bedrooms of good size with bathrooms. For all this to be possible, there was a lot of work involved, from the exteriors to the interiors. The restoration of the structure and the roof was considered as the first stage of intervention, subsequently passing to the interior which also had a complete face-lift. The interior designers from KREA Koncept put into practice their knowledge and taste, and the results are fabulous.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Now, let's have a look at this amazing metamorphosis shall we?
As you can see, the house consisted of two buildings: the house and the barn. The two volumes offer lots of potential areas for a good renovation project, and also meeting the contemporary needs of the owners.
Regarding the interior, the new draft provides for the creation of a guest house where the owner's passion and profession is evident in the theme of the interior design.
The barn roof was in a deplorable state and really a complete quality intervention was necessary. However, the potential of this space is clear. Aren't you curious to see what our experts have done with it?
After the renovation, the property is unrecognizable! With the new color applied to the facade, a friendly and welcoming atmosphere was achieved. The surrounding garden appears to be carefully maintained and obviously the house has gained from this intervention. Also a conservatory was created so residents can enjoy contact with nature and natural light at any time of the year.
Pictured here we see a close-up of the conservatory we saw earlier. As you can see by the set-up and the furnishings, it's a very cosy space, ideal for having a chit-chat over a cup of coffee while enjoying the garden outside. The natural stone walls give the space a rustic look reminiscent of its past.
As we enter, we realize how everything is just as comfortable as we expected. The neo-classical style was the theme chosen for the interior and it may be visible from the living room and the dining room. The brown earthy tone of chesterfield sofas combined with wooden furniture give this space a natural feel. These and other decorative objects make the space unique.
This arty bedroom is located in the old barn. It consists of a lot of creativity, personality, and originality. The color scheme is lively and varied, while the linen textiles refine decoration. Next, we'll see the bathroom that's attached to this bedroom.
Continuity in design imparts a wholesome feel to interiors and exteriors. Pictured here we can see that this bathroom is well-coordinated with the arty bedroom. The decorative splashes of paint on the mirror indicate the continuity in design from the bedroom to the bathroom.
Whatever the weather, the atmosphere felt in this house is warm and welcoming. The choice of ebony wood beams and window frames couldn't be more suitable, while wrought iron garden furniture give the exteriors a Mediterranean touch.
For more inspiration, have a look at window frames here on homify.
The rustic atmosphere in this space is enhanced with a Pipistrello lamp and other suspended lighting that define the space. The beautiful wooden floors in warm natural tones provide a warm abiance that coordinates well with the rustic theme.
Another room located in the old barn gives reference to the Nordic style, where in certain areas of the walls a wallpaper with geometric shapes imparts the style. The furniture is also minimalist, with the aim of balancing the whole design in harmony.
We hope you've been inspired by this renovation project. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at 7 Vastu tips for making your home a happier place.