A Shabby Barn Transforms into a Fabulous Home

Today we are proud to present to you a completely reinvented space in which the final solution is unrecognizable! Before the renovation, the building was formerly an old derelict barn that was attached to the main house. Although it was found in an advanced state of disrepair, after a complete renovation, it has managed to create space for two bedrooms of good size with bathrooms. For all this to be possible, there was a lot of work involved, from the exteriors to the interiors. The restoration of the structure and the roof was considered as the first stage of intervention, subsequently passing to the interior which also had a complete face-lift. The interior designers from KREA Koncept put into practice their knowledge and taste, and the results are fabulous.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this before and after tour. Now, let's have a look at this amazing metamorphosis shall we?