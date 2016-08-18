A house built in different stages

The house we are talking about today is situated on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The main reason for the family to get a house on the outskirts was because they wanted to be close to nature and have more open areas around.

The construction of the house was done in two phases which were spread across a few years. The first phase of the house was done when the family had a kid on the way. Since they were tight on budget and not sure about the exact timeline for the second phase the family was insistent that at the completion of the first phase, the house should not look unfinished.

The second phase of construction stated when the family had three kids. Just like they said, all the construction was carried out separately by the architects, without disturbing the family in any way.