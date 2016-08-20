18 Subtle Ways to Use Purple at Home

The colour purple has a fascinating effect on a home’s interiors. Since it’s made from a blend of blue and red, it brings together the soothing effect of the former and the vibrant energy of the latter. For centuries, purple has been associated with royalty, wealth, luxury and power. How about introducing it into your home to benefit from the positive energy that it brings?
You can use shades of purple ranging from the dark Byzantium to milder orchid or even pastel lavender. We’ve put together this ideabook to help you get some ideas on the different ways you can add purple to your home décor.
The staircase in this home introduces light purple into the home with the motion-sensor lighting on the staircase. The glow diffuses through the glass railing guard to cast a soothing glow in the area.
In a living room or a bedroom, adding a dark purple feature wall with complementary art and spotlights creates a stunning look.
A deep purple carpet adds a luxurious element to a master bedroom. It’s a lovely way to start the day as you get out of bed and place your feet on its velvety plushness.
A violet glow on the ceiling of your bedroom adds a soothing vibe to the room. Gazing at the glow before you fall asleep will calm you down so you get a good night’s rest.
In a bedroom, besides using lavender or violet in the bed linen or curtains, alternating panels of violet on the wardrobe panels or as trims on the built-in furniture adds a vibrant ambiance, like in this professionally designed bedroom.
In a white room, adding splashes of purple in the form of throw cushions, soft boards, a solitary wall panel or upholstered chairs can instantly brighten up the room.
In a dining area, recessed purple lighting in the false ceiling directly above the table casts an elegant glow, adding sophistication to the room.
If you aren’t comfortable with the boldness of purple overpowering a room, you can introduce it subtly through small accessories, like this Buddha statue with just the robes in a mild purple.
Introducing purple in the recessed lighting behind the wall panel of the television creates an eye-catching frame that glows around the unit.
Add a dash of purple by using a textured fabric panel or embossed wall paper on the wall space above the window. Coordinate it with a couple of matching chairs to add cohesiveness.
In this home, circular and square ceiling panels with purple lighting framed by a textured border in the same pattern as the wall in the dining area add grandeur to the room.
If you aren’t a fan of purple but want to benefit from the positive energy that it brings, consider introducing it through wall art like in this home, where purple is the background in one of the four paintings on the wall.
In a walk-in closet or dressing area that is all-white for retaining brightness, a touch of violet or lavender on the drawers or shelves adds a refreshing feel.
Kitchens are where one needs the perfect combination of energy as well as calmness. Introducing purple can brighten up the space and lift the chef’s spirits.
Dark purple might not work well in a small kitchen as it makes the area seem smaller. An option for spicing up the tiny area is to introduce a lighter orchid highlight in the form of borders and trims on the cabinets and counters.
Perhaps the most refreshing way of adding purple to your home is with indoor plants. Pretty African violets, orchids or even foliage such as Wandering Jew or Oyster Plants, which have streaks or shades of purple, are perfect.
In an elegant living room, using deep purple upholstery or curtains can add a regal look to an otherwise simple space.
Most little girls love purple, making it easy to introduce the colour into their rooms on the walls, linen or through customized décor such as the whimsical butterfly cut-out on the ceiling in this bedroom.
