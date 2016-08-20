18 Subtle Ways to Use Purple at Home

The colour purple has a fascinating effect on a home’s interiors. Since it’s made from a blend of blue and red, it brings together the soothing effect of the former and the vibrant energy of the latter. For centuries, purple has been associated with royalty, wealth, luxury and power. How about introducing it into your home to benefit from the positive energy that it brings?

You can use shades of purple ranging from the dark Byzantium to milder orchid or even pastel lavender. We’ve put together this ideabook to help you get some ideas on the different ways you can add purple to your home décor.