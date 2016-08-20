Your browser is out-of-date.

18 Subtle Ways to Use Purple at Home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern style bedroom
The colour purple has a fascinating effect on a home’s interiors. Since it’s made from a blend of blue and red, it brings together the soothing effect of the former and the vibrant energy of the latter. For centuries, purple has been associated with royalty, wealth, luxury and power. How about introducing it into your home to benefit from the positive energy that it brings?

You can use shades of purple ranging from the dark Byzantium to milder orchid or even pastel lavender. We’ve put together this ideabook to help you get some ideas on the different ways you can add purple to your home décor.

1. Staircase Spotlights

Dining Ansari Architects Modern dining room
The staircase in this home introduces light purple into the home with the motion-sensor lighting on the staircase. The glow diffuses through the glass railing guard to cast a soothing glow in the area.

2. Aubergine Feature Wall

Unique style & colored bedroom design homify Modern style bedroom
In a living room or a bedroom, adding a dark purple feature wall with complementary art and spotlights creates a stunning look.

3. Plush carpet

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
A deep purple carpet adds a luxurious element to a master bedroom. It’s a lovely way to start the day as you get out of bed and place your feet on its velvety plushness.

4. Glowing ceiling

Children's Bed Room KREATIVE HOUSE Modern style bedroom Plywood Grey Building,Furniture,Property,Picture frame,Cabinetry,Comfort,Wood,House,Interior design,Grey
A violet glow on the ceiling of your bedroom adds a soothing vibe to the room. Gazing at the glow before you fall asleep will calm you down so you get a good night’s rest.

5. Violet Relief

wardrobe homify BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood Pink
In a bedroom, besides using lavender or violet in the bed linen or curtains, alternating panels of violet on the wardrobe panels or as trims on the built-in furniture adds a vibrant ambiance, like in this professionally designed bedroom.

6. ​Splashes of purple

homify Modern style bedroom
In a white room, adding splashes of purple in the form of throw cushions, soft boards, a solitary wall panel or upholstered chairs can instantly brighten up the room.


7. Sophisticated Dining

the dining room ZERO9 Modern dining room Food,Property,Table,Furniture,Building,Plant,Interior design,Houseplant,Lighting,Architecture
In a dining area, recessed purple lighting in the false ceiling directly above the table casts an elegant glow, adding sophistication to the room.

8. Subtle Accessories

homify Asian style dining room
If you aren’t comfortable with the boldness of purple overpowering a room, you can introduce it subtly through small accessories, like this Buddha statue with just the robes in a mild purple.

9. Background for the television

YOGESH KATARIA-VALSAD, PSQUAREDESIGNS PSQUAREDESIGNS Modern dining room
Introducing purple in the recessed lighting behind the wall panel of the television creates an eye-catching frame that glows around the unit.

10. ​Textured wall

Dining area Creazione Interiors Modern dining room
Add a dash of purple by using a textured fabric panel or embossed wall paper on the wall space above the window. Coordinate it with a couple of matching chairs to add cohesiveness.

​11. Ceiling Geometry

Premium Home Interiors, Futomic Design Services Pvt. Ltd. Futomic Design Services Pvt. Ltd. Modern dining room Granite Black
In this home, circular and square ceiling panels with purple lighting framed by a textured border in the same pattern as the wall in the dining area add grandeur to the room.

​12. Wall Art

Pathare Residence , MAVERICK Architects MAVERICK Architects Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Property,Picture frame,Building,Wood,Chair,Interior design,Architecture,House
If you aren’t a fan of purple but want to benefit from the positive energy that it brings, consider introducing it through wall art like in this home, where purple is the background in one of the four paintings on the wall.

​13. Calm dressing

CASA MN | PLANALTO PAULISTA, SÃO PAULO, SP., Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Minimalist dressing room MDF Purple/Violet
In a walk-in closet or dressing area that is all-white for retaining brightness, a touch of violet or lavender on the drawers or shelves adds a refreshing feel.

14. Peaceful energy

Kitchen Designs, INFRA I NOVA PVTLTD INFRA I NOVA PVTLTD Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Countertop,Furniture,Property,White,Tap,Purple,Sink,Product,Kitchen
Kitchens are where one needs the perfect combination of energy as well as calmness. Introducing purple can brighten up the space and lift the chef’s spirits.

15. ​Kitchen spice

Residential project, ARY Studios ARY Studios Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Purple,Interior design,Building,Violet,Decoration,Floor,Flowerpot,Flooring,Magenta
Dark purple might not work well in a small kitchen as it makes the area seem smaller. An option for spicing up the tiny area is to introduce a lighter orchid highlight in the form of borders and trims on the cabinets and counters.

​16. Say it with nature

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
Perhaps the most refreshing way of adding purple to your home is with indoor plants. Pretty African violets, orchids or even foliage such as Wandering Jew or Oyster Plants, which have streaks or shades of purple, are perfect.

​17. Regal Touch

Show flat, Cubism Cubism Modern living room
In an elegant living room, using deep purple upholstery or curtains can add a regal look to an otherwise simple space.

​18. Magical Wonder

Funky false ceiling designs for kids bedroom homify Asian style nursery/kids room
Most little girls love purple, making it easy to introduce the colour into their rooms on the walls, linen or through customized décor such as the whimsical butterfly cut-out on the ceiling in this bedroom.

For tips on introducing colour into your home, visit this ideabook.

A Tour to a Luxurious Turkish Villa
Which of these ideas do you like the best? Respond in the comments if you have any other ideas for using purple in your home. 


