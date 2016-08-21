A humble home gets an amazing face-lift

The renovation project was considered a great idea for the new residence, especially since it was going to be done without losing the architectural features of the Mexican region. Also, the rustic and modern style prevailed during the reform process. The designers opted for an orange colour because the colour palette fits perfectly with the lifestyle of the inhabitants: cheerful, versatile, and coordinated with the rest of the building.

In the background you can see that the pedestrian gate is just near the main entrance, and next to a series of doors and windows corresponding to the rooms of the building. A corridor becomes the lobby and a space to be shared, and although it seems very small and uninteresting, everything has gained new life and new freshness.